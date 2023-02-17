W3S Group Helps Drive Adoption of DeFi Technology in the Debt and Bond Market

The rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) technology has revolutionised the traditional debt and bond market, providing greater efficiency, transparency, and security to asset managers and end-customers. Working with external consultants and advisors like the W3S Group can help drive the adoption of a DeFi platform, adding value and maximising the benefits offered by this innovative technology.

One of the key benefits of DeFi technology in the debt and bond market is the reduction of settlement costs. DeFi platforms allow for the seamless and secure transfer of assets, reducing the need for intermediaries and the associated costs. This results in lower costs for end customers and increased profits for asset managers.

Asset managers can also increase their fees whilst reducing the overall product cost to the end customer. This is achieved through the automation of many manual processes and the elimination of intermediaries. By reducing operational costs, asset managers can increase their profit margins and pass on the savings to end customers.

The W3S Group can add real value to a DeFi project by effectively managing internal and external stakeholders providing expertise in marketing, business development, and the underlying development of the DeFi/web3 technology.

About the W3S group

The W3S group specialise in adding value by managing internal stakeholders, ensuring that all project team members clearly understand the project goals and objectives and are working together effectively. The W3S Group can provide expertise in project management, ensuring that all aspects of the project are on track and delivered on time.

The W3S group also adds value by managing external stakeholders, including customers, partners, and investors, via extensive networks, helping to develop a proven marketing and events strategy that effectively communicates the benefits of the Web3 project to these stakeholders and provides a clear roadmap for growth—demonstrating value and the likely RoI (Return on Investment) to the network, helping the project to raise additional funds and attract key and strategic partners.

The W3S groups’ in-house technology and tokenomics team have helped over 100 projects understand and improve their underlying business and blockchain technologies, ensuring compliance and reduced user gas fees. The technology team specialises in the creation of smart contracts, hot wallets, web front ends and back-end databases, as well as the implementation of IPFS technology. W3S group are an Ethereum development house ensuring that the technology being developed is secure, scalable, and able to meet customers’ needs.

In conclusion, the W3S group technology, marketing and business development team enable a DeFi or Web3 project to reach its full potential.

