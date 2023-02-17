Submit Release
News Search

There were 550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,408 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to enhance the mental health of postsecondary students

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding as part of the Mindful Campus Initiative to enhance mental health in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
February 21, 2023

Time
10:00 a.m (EST)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

Ontario College of Art and Design University (OCAD U)
100 McCaul Street
Great Hall, 2nd Floor
Toronto, Ontario

Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/67997795922
Passcode: 230221

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/17/c2130.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to enhance the mental health of postsecondary students

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.