Popular South Korean Eatery BHC Chicken Expands to The Original Farmers Market

The Original Farmers Market at 3rd & Fairfax has welcomed leading Korean Fried Chicken (KFC) sensation, BHC Chicken.

First established in South Korea in 1997, BHC Chicken offers customers flavorful chicken fried to a crispy perfection paired with classic, interesting, and popular Korean sauces and sides, such as fried rice and cheese sticks. With over a thousand branches across the country, the franchise is now making the jump to the United States and opening its first location at LA's first and foremost culinary destination, The Original Farmers Market.

From February 17th – 28th, customers visiting BHC Chicken will receive 10% off all orders, excluding beverages. Savory or spicy, guests will have a variety of flavors to choose from, including the signature Bburinkle cheese-sprinkled chicken and the Goldking chicken, a marinade of honey, garlic, and soy sauce. 

