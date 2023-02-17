JDB Announces Its Breakthrough Feature That Allows for Tracking and Analyzing All Data from the Entire BNB Chain

With this unique feature, JDB is set to revolutionize blockchain data analysis.

Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - JDB, the company known for its powerful trading and research tools, has just announced that it has found a way to not only track live data but to analyze all data from the entire BNB Chain since its inception. This is going to be a milestone in the world of blockchain data analysis, as in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, making informed decisions has become more critical than ever.

JDB's founder, Cedric Vecna, said, "We are thrilled to announce this development. We believe that by providing complete transparency and insights to over 2.8 million DeFi traders on the BNB Chain, we can revolutionize how investors make decisions within the BNB Chain ecosystem. This means more security, fewer scam victims, and more transparency."

JDB will be unveiling this data in the coming 2-3 weeks.

About JDB

JDB is known for providing cutting-edge trading tools bringing unparalleled transparency and analysis capabilities. JDB's DApp is packed with features that help users make better decisions about investing in a particular token.

Users can track, get notified, and copy successful trades with the' Follow' function.

Additionally, the DApp provides a graphical representation of the data, making it easier for users to understand and analyze it.

JDB has also introduced a new tier system that gives users access to different features based on the amount of JDB tokens they hold. To access the DApp, users need at least 0.5 BNB worth of JDB tokens. The more tokens they hold, the more benefits they will have, such as following more wallets and having the possibility to make automated copy trading. This system makes the token more valuable and provides a sustainable ecosystem for users.

The team behind JDB is constantly working to improve the platform and provide users with more valuable data and insights. With the introduction of new features such as automated copy trading and extended data tracking to other EVM blockchains, JDB is positioning itself as a powerful tool for traders and investors.

