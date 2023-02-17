Procolored launches DTF-330 Printer – The best printer for Print on Demand businesses.

Procolored DTF-330 Printer introduces a new printing paradigm that can be applied to a broader range of fabrics.

Procolored is excited to reveal its latest printer, the DTF-330 Printer, rated the best for print-on-demand businesses. The revolutionary printing machine features a unique appearance and color with cutting-edge capabilities. Procolored DTF-330 printer is a next-generation t-shirt printer that is now available.

Print-on-demand businesses have become a huge part of the creator economy. T-shirt printing is one of the most popular ways to monetize creator audiences. In the US, the printed t-shirt market has been on an upward trend as popular merchandise items become a fashion staple for most people. The popularity of T-shirts as everyday fashion items for men, women, and children created a solid sale item with many new opportunities as new styles emerged.

Besides the growing demand due to the popularization of merchandise by creators, t-shirt printing has also grown due to evolving printing technologies. Direct to Garment (DTG) Printing, screen printing, and many other techniques have facilitated the growth of the print-on-demand industry. The latest in printing techniques to join the space is Direct To Film (DTF) printing which is lauded for its revolutionary printing technology.

Direct to film (DTF) and sublimation printing are heat transfer techniques. DTF is the latest technique, which has digital transfers decorating dark and light t-shirts on natural fibers like cotton, silk, polyester, blends, leather, nylon, and more. Sublimation printing involves a chemical process where a solid turns into a gas immediately bypassing the liquid stage.

So, what’s the difference? DTF printing involves using transfer paper to transfer the image onto the fabric. On the other hand, sublimation printing makes use of sublimation paper. The DTF transfer achieves photo-quality images making it superior to sublimation. The image quality is better and more striking with the higher polyester content of the fabric. The design of the material is soft to the touch for DTF, which is not the case for sublimation printing. Both techniques use different heat temperatures and times to transfer.

Procolored shares that the DTF printing technology is changing the t-shirt printing business because it even works with white ink, which uses less than DTG printing. More people are now abandoning silk screen, DTG, and dye sublimation for DTF’s unique capabilities. DTF printing combines many benefits of DTG printing with added benefits like easy application, more durability, application to a wide variety of materials, and more.

Procolored DTF-330 Printer

With the popularity of DTF printing growing, Procolored is excited to introduce its desktop printer for t-shirt businesses. The DTF-330 t-shirt printer supports a maximum transfer film width of 13 inches, covering a wider space than the regular A3, which covers 11.8 inches. The Procolored t-shirt printer is a new generation of printing technology that is compatible with more professional PRO RIP printing software. The DTF A3+ model is easier to use and more convenient since no pretreatment is required, like in DTG printing.

Advantages of the DTF-330:

- The printing platform has an adsorption function, and the platform is made of a whole steel plate, which has good stability and will not be deformed and affect printing

- The newly designed film feeding chamber, compared with the previous machine, is easier to operate the roll film into the machine manually

- Brand-new mainboard design, reducing many error reports of the machine

Procolored DTF-330 printer is an upgrade that increases printing speeds by up to 60%, making it a revolutionary printer for printing businesses. The t-shirt printer is easy to set up and requires no extra maintenance.

With this new DTF model, Procolored makes it possible for designers and creators to create more custom t-shirt designs and get the printing done precisely how they want it. The DTF-330 Printer also guarantees a perfect combination of colors, techniques, and prices. Procolored strives to continue leading the charge in printing technologies that streamline design and printing for businesses. The company is committed to providing the best products, technical support, after-sales service, and reasonable pricing.

To learn more about the Procolored DTF-330 printer, read all about it here.

Media Contact

Procolored

Sophia

United States