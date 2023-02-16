President visits a mahalla in Bukhara district

UZBEKISTAN, February 16 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the “Rabotiqalmoq” mahalla in Bukhara district and got acquainted with the life of the population.

More than 9 thousand people live here. The results of targeted work at the primary level are also reflected in this mahalla – entrepreneurship is actively developing and jobs are increasing. In particular, a sewing enterprise was organized on a previously empty land plot. As a result, more than 30 women got jobs in their mahalla. Even though the enterprise opened recently, it has already received orders for 100,000 knitwear.

The Head of state got acquainted with the activities of this enterprise and talked with workers.

“I am happy to see the ongoing changes in the mahalla and the fact that you got a job. This is a small result of our common efforts with the people. If the Hokimiyat and organizations create conditions, if each family can take care of their well-being, I will consider that I have achieved my goal. Then our big family, our state will be strong”, the President said.

An exhibition of products of artisans and entrepreneurs of the region was also examined here. They talked about how they ensure the employment of women in their industries and home workshops. The Head of state gave instructions to responsible persons to support their efforts.

More than 10 trade and service centers are located in the “Rabotiqalmoq” mahalla. There is also an Entrepreneurs Service Center. The building of the mahalla citizens’ assembly was overhauled. A teahouse, a library, a sports ground, a bathhouse, and alleys have been organized for the meaningful leisure of the residents.

The Head of state got acquainted with the conditions and visited Bakhtiyor Pulatov’s family.

Source: UzA