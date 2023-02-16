Submit Release
News Search

There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,487 in the last 365 days.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits Bahauddin Naqshband Mausoleum in Bukhara

UZBEKISTAN, February 16 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Bukhara region and visited the Bahauddin Naqshband Mausoleum.

Surahs from the Quran were recited and a prayer to the Almighty for the repose of deceased souls, granting peace and prosperity to Uzbekistan.

“We visit all regions, give impetus to the development of spheres, try to solve problems and make people happy”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted. “Today we visited Bukhara to set new goals, to improve people’s wellbeing. May the Almighty help us in all our endeavors”.

In a conversation with religious figures, the need for the development of religious education and the fight against ignorance through enlightenment was emphasized.

“In recent years, an atmosphere of openness and freedom has been established in the religious sphere, as in all areas, and we have organized several research centers. But what is the use of this for our people? To benefit our people, society must know about this potential. Ignorance should be fought with enlightenment, relying on the legacy of our great-grandfathers, such as Bukhari, Moturidi, Marginoni. To do this, it is necessary to link religious education with practice, to turn our scientific centers into world leaders”, the Head of state said.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits Bahauddin Naqshband Mausoleum in Bukhara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.