Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits Bahauddin Naqshband Mausoleum in Bukhara

UZBEKISTAN, February 16 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Bukhara region and visited the Bahauddin Naqshband Mausoleum.

Surahs from the Quran were recited and a prayer to the Almighty for the repose of deceased souls, granting peace and prosperity to Uzbekistan.

“We visit all regions, give impetus to the development of spheres, try to solve problems and make people happy”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted. “Today we visited Bukhara to set new goals, to improve people’s wellbeing. May the Almighty help us in all our endeavors”.

In a conversation with religious figures, the need for the development of religious education and the fight against ignorance through enlightenment was emphasized.

“In recent years, an atmosphere of openness and freedom has been established in the religious sphere, as in all areas, and we have organized several research centers. But what is the use of this for our people? To benefit our people, society must know about this potential. Ignorance should be fought with enlightenment, relying on the legacy of our great-grandfathers, such as Bukhari, Moturidi, Marginoni. To do this, it is necessary to link religious education with practice, to turn our scientific centers into world leaders”, the Head of state said.

Source: UzA