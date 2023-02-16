President: Clusters must help the people

UZBEKISTAN, February 16 - During a visit to Bukhara region, the Head of state met with the leaders of clusters.

There are 11 cotton-textile clusters in Bukhara region. In 2022, they grew more than 358 thousand tons of cotton on almost 99 thousand hectares. 36 projects worth 2 trillion 36 billion UZS were implemented and 3 thousand 600 jobs were created. Products worth about $77 million were exported.

At the meeting, changes in market conditions, and pressing issues facing clusters were discussed.

“Why did we switch to the cluster system, regardless of difficulties? Before, our people raised cotton, but did not receive the worthy benefit. For five years, we took care of clusters, created the conditions for them to bring them to today’s level. Now they must help the people. Let them get rich, but along with an increase in the standard of living, along with the people”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Cluster leaders emphasized that today’s results were achieved thanks to the reforms of recent years, in response to this they take responsibility for reducing unemployment.

“The ultimate goal of all our reforms is to increase the income of our people. If we eliminate poverty and increase the purchasing power of the population, entrepreneurs will also succeed. What was Bukhara five years ago and what is it now? If it continues at the same pace, in five years the results will be even better. Because we have such a wonderful, hardworking people”, the President said.

Instructions were given to expand the use of alternative energy, the use of water-saving technologies, and the introduction of innovative solutions into cluster activities.

Here, the Head of state inspected the products of Bukhara artisans.

Source: UzA