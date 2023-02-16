UZBEKISTAN, February 16 - The President becomes acquainted with the activity of a modern thermal power plant in Bukhara

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the activity of the thermal power plant put into operation by Aksa Enerji Bukhara LLC, in Bukhara region.

The demand for energy resources increases with the development of the economy and the growth in the number of enterprises. Therefore, measures are being taken to increase power-generating capacities in all regions.

In particular, Aksa Enerji Bukhara commissioned a thermal power plant in the past. The plant was built with a direct investment of $150 million. The equipment and technology were imported from Türkiye. 150 people work here.

The plant’s capacity is 270 MW. This makes it possible to produce up to 2 billion 200 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, which will cover 60 percent of the region’s consumption.

The Head of state visited the dispatch center of the station and talked with the managers.

Taking into account that the annual electricity consumption in Bukhara in 2023 is expected to be 4.3 billion kilowatt-hours, and a possible shortage is projected at 150 million kilowatt-hours. The responsible persons have been instructed to take measures to eliminate the shortage.

The President gave instructions regarding the stable supply of electricity to the population and sectors of the economy, increasing the efficiency of energy use and reducing losses in networks, and attracting high technologies to the industry.

