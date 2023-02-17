Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Harbin To State Commission On Judicial Conduct

TEXAS, February 17 - February 17, 2023 | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cliff Harbin to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for a term set to expire on November 19, 2023. The Commission regulates the conduct of the state judiciary, including the power to recommend for retirement, censure, suspension, or removal of a judge from office.

Cliff Harbin of Montgomery retired after 34 years with the Harris County Community Supervision and Corrections Department. He has 38 years of professional experience in both institutional and community-based corrections, including management of domestic violence, gang offender, substance abuse treatment aftercare, sex offender, and victim assistance programs. For the past 21 years, he has served in a managerial role supervising and training professional staff at the largest community supervision and corrections department in Texas. He is president of the Association for the Jacob Shannon Evergreen Cemetery, a Texas historical landmark. Harbin received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Master of Arts in Criminal Justice and Criminology from Sam Houston State University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

