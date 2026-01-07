Governor Abbott Appoints Perea To Aerospace And Aviation Advisory Committee

TEXAS, January 7 - January 7, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Col. Omar A. Perea to the Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027. The Committee assists in the state’s economic development efforts to recruit and retain aerospace and aviation jobs and investments in Texas.

Col. Omar A. Perea of El Paso is chief of Innovation and Prototyping for Operations Locations, El Paso and College Station, Texas, and the Individual Mobilization Augmentee for the Program Executive Officer for Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications, Space Systems Command, United States Space Force. Previously, he was the deputy director of the Warfighting Integration Office, Space Systems Command, at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California. Prior to this, he was Commander, 19 Space Operations Squadron, Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, where he led a 118-member squadron in operating and modernizing the nation’s Global Position System satellite constellation. He commissioned from Officer Training School, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama in 2002. He has served in a variety of operations, planning and training leadership positions within the Air Force, Space Force, and the Reserve. His assignments include Congressional Liaison, Deputy Operations Group Commander, Strategy Plans Deputy Division Chief, Air Operations Center/Joint Space Operations Center Battle Watch Commander, Satellite Operations Instructor, Satellite Vehicle Command and Control Operator, and Satellite Vehicle Engineering Officer.