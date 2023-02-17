Submit Release
Threatened Oceanfront Structures Interagency Work Group to meet Feb. 27 by web conference

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will host an interagency work group meeting on Feb. 27 by web conference to discuss the topic “Property Acquisition and Financial Assistance.”  The public may listen by computer or phone.

Panelists will discuss property acquisition and financial assistance programs that may assist both owners of threatened oceanfront structures and federal, state, or local governments responsible for beach management.

The work group was established in August 2022 and will engage with partner organizations and stakeholders to identify, research, and recommend policies and programs to establish a proactive, holistic, predictable, and coordinated approach to erosion-threatened structures and to ensure that appropriate regulatory, legal, insurance, and financial mechanisms exist.

WHO:       Threatened Oceanfront Structures Interagency Work Group
WHAT:      Meeting  
WHEN:     Monday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
WHERE:   Webex 
                 Join by computer  
                 Meeting number: 2435 125 4862
                 Password: IWGFEB23 (49433223 from phones)

                Join by phone
                1-415-655-0003
                Access code: 2435 125 4862
               Password: IWGFEB23 (49433223 from phones)

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov. Please list “Threatened Oceanfront Structures” in the subject line.

