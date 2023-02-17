Lagina R. Scott, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagina R. Scott, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Medical Professional in the medical field as a family physician.

Dr. Scott earned a medical degree from the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science. She completed an internship and residency in family medicine at the Family Health Centers of San Diego. She became board-certified in family medicine through the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). According to the doctor, ABFM is a non-profit independent medical association of American physicians who practice family medicine and its sub-specialties.

Dr. Scott has been in practice as a family physician with San Ysidro Health/Care View Clinic since December 2020 and also works on staff at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Dr. Scott notes that San Ysidro Health (formerly San Ysidro Health Center) is a non-profit organization committed to providing high quality compassionate, accessible, and affordable health care services for the entire family. Its mission is to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves with access for all. The doctor explained that family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

Dr. Scott was inspired to enter the medical field at the age of nine as she witnessed her grandmother battle diabetes while not trusting healthcare professionals. She wanted to work in healthcare in underserved communities and chose to work with Care View Clinic because of their mission to help that population. The doctor became one of the youngest directors in the clinic's history after being employed for a year. She is also hoping to start a medi-spa in the near future in addition to her work.

In her spare time, the doctor enjoys spending time with family and traveling. She also participates in monthly health fairs in her community and also volunteers her time at the local high school doing sports physicals.

For more information, visit www.syhc.org.

