Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, "This two-cent per share dividend will be paid on April 21, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2023. Any future quarterly dividends will be paid subject to earnings and cash flow considerations. We appreciate our stockholders' commitment to the continued growth of Encore Wire. We will continue to manage the Company for the long-term and strive to protect our strong balance sheet."

