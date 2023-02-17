Submit Release
Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, "This two-cent per share dividend will be paid on April 21, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2023. Any future quarterly dividends will be paid subject to earnings and cash flow considerations. We appreciate our stockholders' commitment to the continued growth of Encore Wire. We will continue to manage the Company for the long-term and strive to protect our strong balance sheet."

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of copper and aluminum electrical wire and cables, supplying power generation and distribution solutions to meet our customers' needs today and in the future. The Company focuses on maintaining a low-cost of production while providing exceptional customer service, quickly shipping complete orders coast-to-coast. Our products are proudly made in America at our vertically-integrated, single-site, Texas campus.

