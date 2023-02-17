Submit Release
Federman & Sherwood Investigates Pepsi Bottling Ventures, LLC. for Data Breach

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Pepsi Bottling Ventures, LLC., the Nation's Largest Privately-Held Manufacturer, Seller, and Distributor of Pepsi-Cola Products (with 18 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, and Delaware) with respect to a data breach. On January 10, 2023, Pepsi Bottling Ventures learned that unauthorized activity was reported on certain internal IT systems. Based on their preliminary investigation, an unknown party accessed those systems on or around December 23, 2022, installed malware, and downloaded certain information contained on the accessed IT systems, the last known date of unauthorized IT System access was January 19, 2023. According to Pepsi, The impacted information varies by individual, and may have included: first and last names (including individual and/ or parents' legal surname prior to marriage); home address; email address; financial account information (including a limited number of passwords, PIN codes, or other access numbers); state and federal government issued identification numbers such as driver license numbers, ID cards, social security numbers and passport information; digital signatures; and information related to benefits and employment, including certain limited medical history, health and health insurance claims, and health insurance information such as policy numbers..

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm's website www.federmanlaw.com.

