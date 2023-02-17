Kenneth Cockrill Promoted to CEO of Durante Rentals, LLC

Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Kenneth Cockrill has been promoted from President to CEO.

New Rochelle, NY February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Kenneth Cockrill has been promoted from President to CEO. Kenneth brings over two decades of senior leadership experience in strategy planning, sales and operations management with various construction, industrial and equipment rental organizations. Kenneth holds dual degrees in engineering and applied sciences from Lamar University.

Mitch Green, managing partner with Clairvest, said, “Kenneth has driven significant improvements since joining the business and we are excited for the future of the organization under his leadership. We look forward to continued achievements from this exceptional management team in the years to come.”

Kenneth Cockrill, CEO, said, “I look forward to continuing the strong tradition of strong entrepreneurial values that are core to the business as we deploy capital to expand the business. We have a talented and responsive team that enjoy assisting customers solve complex jobsite issues.”

About Durante Rentals

Since 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals. Durante Rentals’ geographic footprint is continually expanding with locations throughout the New York tri-state area. Durante rents and sells equipment to a wide range of customers working in general construction, facilities maintenance, civil construction, homebuilding, structural engineering, entertainment, and government. Durante Rentals is currently #73 on the RER 100 and a 7-time INC. 5000 Hall of Fame award winner. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE (800-387-2683).

