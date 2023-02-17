JEKALYN CARR, CHANDLER MOORE & NOTKARLTON BANKS TO LEAD WEST PALM BEACH LEGACY CONCERT 2023
VICTORY FAITH CHAPEL INAUGURAL WEST PALM BEACH LEGACY CONCERT 2023 FEATURING SOME OF GOSPEL'S BESTWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All roads lead to the Sunset Cove Amphitheater for the West Palm Beach Legacy Concert March 25th, 2023 at 5pm. Victory Faith Chapel International under the leadership of Apostle Seth Amoah Boateng will host the inaugural concert celebrating their 10 year anniversary.
ABOUT THE CONCERT:
This year, artists such as Grammy Nominee Chandler Moore of Maverick City, Dove Award Winner Jekayln Carr, International Award-Winning Artist Joe Mettle, UK Voice Semifinalist Emmanuel Smith, Christian Comedian NotKarltonBanks and so much more will make appearances. The revenue from this concert and moving forward will go towards funding the Legacy Project.
ABOUT THE MINISTRY: Dr. Seth Amoah Boateng is the founder and leader of Victory Faith Chapel International. It is a nondenominational organization located in West Palm Beach, FL. He and the ministry have been serving the community since 2013.
"With responding to the highest calling to serving my community, I know that ministry is more than the services we hold within the four walls of a church. It is my heart’s desire to help with the increasing crisis of lack of self-worth within the community, says Boateng."
"We are currently gearing up for our ten-year anniversary and in doing so we have embarked on a revolutionary community reformation project which we have titled: The Legacy Project. With the Legacy Project we are positioning ourselves to create our first Historic Legacy Community Center that would be dedicated to help shape the minds of those within the community that have been deemed hopeless and unworthy, said Boateng."
Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor, vendor or for advertising during the concert, contact Jessica Etienne at vfclegendconcert@gmail.com. Tickets for the Legacy Concert are now available on Eventbrite or www.victoryfaithchapel.org.
