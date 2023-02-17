Business Elite Awards Continue to Make the Headlines with the Upcoming Gala at the Bellagio
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Elite Awards, an organization and platform committed to recognizing the most ambitious and successful business leaders, is pleased to announce their 2023 “40 Under 40” Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner.
The award ceremony and gala dinner is the most iconic leadership and networking event, inviting successful business executives, entrepreneurs, business owners, and key decision makers. It is a great opportunity to be inspired and network with peers! The event will be held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada. Award winners will be recognized on Mar 1, 2023, at a beautiful location.
Built by Steve Wynn and managed by MGM Resorts, Bellagio Hotel, and Casino combines European opulence with many modern luxuries and is a synonym for opulence. With modern luxuries in a 3,900-room resort to mesmerizing views, Bellagio provides an outstanding experience. The Tuscan-themed resort is gorgeous and transports guests and attendees to the Las Vegas version of the popular town on Italy's Lake Como.
One of the highly anticipated annual events, Business Elite Awards celebrates the highest achieving young leaders who embody a spirit of innovation, determination, potential, creativity, and enthusiasm. The participants include this year’s 40 most successful and ambitious young business leaders from the US. Gala night will start with a champagne reception, followed by a black-tie Gala Dinner.
The “40 Under 40” Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner highlight the power of impactful, resilient, and courageous leadership and recognize its impact. The honorees are selected for their professional accomplishments, hard work, and advancement of others in their industries.
“We are thrilled to welcome an extremely diverse group of forty up-and-comers, aspiring young business leaders, innovators, and industry disruptors with the undoubted attitude, potential, quality, desire, determination, and ambition to shape the world of business over the coming decades. Last year, at our wonderful Gala Dinner at the historic “St. Regis New York,” we made a promise: we will keep supplying our bricks and concrete for you to build quality and impactful business relationships. This year, yet again, we prove we are great at keeping promises,” said Viktor Gjorgjieski, Ph.D., Director at Business Elite Awards.
About Business Elite Awards
This prestigious and noble award recognizes the talent and potential of the most successful business leaders and connects them via networking. The event aims to provide opportunities for expansion and growth for promising businesses. Business Elite Awards celebrates and recognizes the unique, committed, and passionate leadership of talented young leaders worldwide and gives them a professional boost in order to increase their impact.
