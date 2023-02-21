Cryptology Asset Group Launches New Asset Manager, Samara Alpha Management

Providing Access to a Rigorously Risk-Managed Crypto Investing Platform

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malta & New York: Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) (“Cryptology”), is pleased to announce the launch of its new US-based asset management subsidiary, Samara Alpha Management, a multi-strategy fund-of-funds and seeding platform for new and startup managers.

Samara Alpha aims to foster growth within an otherwise inefficient and fragmented crypto market, capturing investment opportunities arising from market dislocations. The team believes cryptographic technology will grow exponentially in the coming years and revolutionize financial markets.

Samara Alpha extracts value from this nascent asset class using methods from traditional finance combined with cutting-edge technology and robust risk management. The eight-member team, having previously worked together, brings decades of traditional finance experience as well as a passion for driving crypto adoption. Members of the team are pioneers in the digital asset industry, with both buy- and sell-side expertise since 2015.

Upon establishing a track record with its first multi-strategy fund-of-funds, launching at the end of Q1 2023, Samara Alpha will begin identifying and seeding emerging managers on its platform. The group will invest in promising managers by providing seed capital while reducing the operational and financial risks investors typically see in new managers by leveraging Samara Alpha’s infrastructure and Cryptology’s balance sheet.

Wilfred Daye, CEO and Co-Founder, on the company’s philosophy: “Since Spring 2022, crypto markets have experienced meltdowns and bankruptcies. Samara Alpha was formed to deliver alternative alpha for institutional and sophisticated investors while managing operational, credit, and market risk to optimize risk/return profiles for our investors.”

“This could very well be a banner year for market-neutral pure alpha strategies,” added Adil Abdulali, CIO and Co-Founder. “Arbitrage opportunities in the market are very profitable, but finding the right manager to exploit them is challenging. We end up doing a ton of quantitative and qualitative due diligence to find diverse sources of alpha for our portfolio.”

“We at Cryptology are very proud to have avoided the downfalls of FTX, 3AC, LUNA/UST and the over-leveraged gambling many of our counterparts participated in, leading to their inevitable failure,” said Patrick Lowry, Cryptology CEO. “Through Samara Alpha, we will enable investors to benefit from our industry-defining operational and risk management best practices while our shareholders will benefit from Samara Alpha’s alpha-generating strategies as we deploy our balance sheet across a diversified menu of leading strategies identified by the Samara Alpha team.”

About Samara Alpha Management

Samara Alpha Management, LLC, a Cryptology Asset Group company, is an institutional digital asset manager. The company offers sophisticated investors access to alternative sources of alpha through its crypto-focused multi-strategy fund-of-funds and seeding platform. Fostering growth within an otherwise inefficient and fragmented market, the Samara Alpha team combines decades of operational expertise in traditional finance and risk management with its passion for crypto to curate distinct portfolios of risk-controlled strategies.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for Bitcoin and Blockchain-related business models. Cryptology was founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz. Noteworthy portfolio companies include Bitcoin behemoth B1, leading HPC data center operator Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and digital asset management group Deutsche Digital Assets.