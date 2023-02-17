USS Barry Departs 7th Fleet and Japan after Six Years of Forward-Deployed Service

Barry operated in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

“Barry and her crew stood the watch in the Western Pacific for nearly seven years,” said Capt. Walt Mainor, commodore, CTF 71/DESRON 15. “She leaves with an incredible legacy of being the Navy’s oldest destroyer who still accomplished the mission. She held the line and provided incredible firepower to our team without fail. We will miss the fight and determination of the Barry Bulldogs, but look forward to seeing her provide that same fire power to her new squadron-mates in DESRON 31.”

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer will move to Everett, Washington — where the ship will undergo routine maintenance, joining the U.S. 3rd Fleet. Barry will be part of the Ke Koa O Ke Kai of DESRON 31 after her transit across the International Date Line. Barry arrived in Yokosuka in 2016 and successfully participated in numerous multilateral maritime exercises such as MALABAR, Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX), Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training (BAWT), working alongside Allies and partners from Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Great Britain, and the Philippines, to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Barry’s performance during Integrated Ship and Air Team Training (ISATT), Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), and presence and Carrier Strike Group Operations with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), resulted in Barry’s receipt of the Meritorious Unit Commendation Award during the COVID-19 pandemic while assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 during the 2020 deployment.

Barry’s list of accolades continues, as she was the first ship to be awarded the Spokane Trophy and the Battenberg cup in 2020, the Battle Efficiency “Battle E”, the Unit Tactics Award, and Bloodhound Anti-Submarine Warfare award in 2021.

“The ship and crew got the job done. Barry is leaving the 7th Fleet family on a high note.” said Cmdr. Grant Bryan, commanding officer, USS Barry. “Our families will miss Japan, and our Sailors will miss sailing alongside our nation’s strongest Allies.”

While assigned to CTF 71, USS Barry participated in seven Allied and coalition exercises, 12 foreign port visits, and sailed nearly 3.8 million miles across the Pacific.

“There’s nothing quite like serving alongside so many friends and partners in such a dynamic region of the world,” said Bryan. “Only 7th Fleet can provide the unique and unforgettable experiences to our Sailors that they will carry with them for the rest of their careers.”

Boatswains Mate 3rd Class Jonathan Perezbaez has served onboard Barry for five of the six years in Japan, and said, “This ship has been through a lot, but every single challenge we met them head-on and we came out on top. Attitude reflects leadership, and every one of us onboard knows that our team is the greatest of all time.”

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.