Corsarius Solutions Announces the Launch of RFO Central as Software as a Solution
We believe that RFO Central is a game-changer across all industries, and we are confident it will rapidly become the industry standard for digital completions software.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corsarius Solutions Inc., a provider of digital asset management solutions for industry, announced today that its innovative digital completions software, RFO Central, is now available as a standalone cloud-based SaaS solution.
With continuous development over a 10 year period by experienced commissioning and completions experts having decades of practical field experience, RFO Central was created in response to a growing need to digitize and streamline the completion process. The fully customizable software is suitable for applications across the full lifecycle of a facility from Engineering, Design, Construction and Commissioning through to Operations, Maintenance, Turnarounds, and Regulatory Compliance.
“Our goal is to help companies streamline operations and increase efficiencies by implementing digital solutions that complement, rather than disrupt, existing processes,” said Chuck Martyna, Technical Director for RFO Central. “RFO Central is an intuitive, easy to use software solution that can be implemented quickly and easily, making it ideal for all project sizes. The software boasts a strong customer base and has consistently demonstrated its ability to increase efficiencies, reduce costs and project risks for users.”
RFO Central has a familiar, user-friendly interface on desktop and mobile devices, making it straightforward to integrate into existing workflows. A library of over 500 pre-built, customizable checklist templates minimizes implementation time. Real-time tracking and reporting capabilities allow users to monitor progress, identify bottlenecks, and make data-driven decisions for workflow improvement. Finally, the software allows for automated data synchronization with scheduling and maintenance management software, ensuring data is up-to-date and accurate across platforms eliminating manual data entry time and errors.
“We believe that RFO Central is a game-changer across all industries,” added Martyna. “The solution has been developed, refined, and proven over the last several years. We are confident it will rapidly become the industry standard for digital completions software.”
For more information on RFO Central and to request a demo, visit www.rfocentral.com.
About Corsarius Solutions Inc.
Corsarius Solutions Inc. provides digital workflow solutions that add measurable value to end users, unconstrained by industry or geography. With a focus on continued innovation and customer satisfaction, Corsarius is committed to helping companies uncover increased efficiencies, reduce risk and improve their bottom line.
