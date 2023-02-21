Barbara Pierce Tells a Tale of Freedom and Regret
A tale where everyone learns a valuable lesson about making rash decisionsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbara A. Pierce proves with “The Emperor’s Regret” that the best stories are the ones that come with a moral lesson. In this charming original folktale, Pierce tells all of her readers, big and small, that rash decisions and careless actions have consequences – and that all ramifications should always be considered first before making a move.
That’s because “The Emperor’s Regret” is just that – a story of the titular emperor’s regret due to his own reckless deeds. Paheni is a young East Asian emperor who’s grown fairly tired of the heavy crown that comes with the position of the supreme ruler. He’s young and impulsive, and he wants the freedom that any teenager at his age wants, and having the responsibility of ruling over his people just isn’t cutting it.
So he gets this brilliant idea. This elder, Haknobee, is old, wise, and respected. He would enlist the help of this wise elder to get himself out of the responsibility. This would, in his mind, help him achieve the freedom he was truly after. However, there was one thing he did not count on: that the life he had envisioned for himself was going to be much harder than he expected!
Author Miss Pierce is no stranger to teaching children. She was a teacher by profession and taught as a substitute teacher for thirty-five years. She started writing books for children after her retirement in 2003. To date, Ms. Pierce has written ten books for children and counting.
She believes in providing a moral lesson in the stories that she creates, and “The Emperor’s Regret” is no exception. In this story, she gives her readers a likable, if lazy, protagonist whose faults lead to him getting himself into all sorts of trouble. Her message is loud and clear and can be a blessing for children and adults alike.
Find out what Paheni’s regrets are in “The Emperor’s Regrets,” now available in bookstores.
