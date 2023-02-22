Submit Release
ARISE “You Bet I am Listening“ for Schools to Help Deal with the Increase in Mental Health Issues in Children and Teens

ARISE You Bet I'm Listening Instructor's Manual

You Bet I’m Listening is a manual used to train volunteers to just sit and listen to the youth. They do not give opinions, they don’t judge, they just listen.

The Foundation develops life skills programs for at-risk youth and is offering “You Bet I’m Listening“ program.

Life skills are not hereditary; they must be taught. With this in mind, we dedicate ourselves to building social and emotional fitness in youth and young adults.”
— Edmund and Susan Benson, founders of ARISE Foundation
JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schools and community-based organizations need to increase the types of mental well-being services they provide to at-risk youth, yet many do not have the funds for professional counselors and therapists.

ARISE Foundation is a non-profit Educational Foundation established in 1986. The Foundation develops life skills programs for at-risk youth and is offering “You Bet I’m Listening“ program to train school personnel, volunteers, parents to learn the skills of active listening. Many of the mental health issues facing youth can be reduced if the youth had a person who they can communicate with who will just listen to them without judgement.

According to the CDC, 36.7% of teens ages 12-17 have persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness. (CDC. Mental Health Surveillance Among Children — United States, 2013–2019 Supplements / February 25, 2022 / 71(2);1–42. (2021, January 27). Retrieved from https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/su/su7102a1.htm.)

Practicing the following three steps will help in communicating with youth:

1. Being able to be emotionally open to the conversation and devote complete attention to what the other person is saying.

2. Giving undivided attention to the speaker.

3. Absorb the information and respond after comprehending what is being said. Repeat the information to make sure that was what was said. Repeating what the person said shows interest.

View the ARISE "You Bet I am Listening" (https://at-riskyouth.org/products/you-bet-im-listening?_pos=2&_sid=fd658c243&_ss=r) which is an important part of the proven life skills programs ARISE has developed.

ARISE Foundation: Debbie@arisefoundation.org, Phone: 561-630-2021

Debbie Busch
ARISE Foundation
+1 561-630-2021
debbie@arisefoundation.org
