HIP Video Promo presents: Life Change premieres his "Hit The Spot" ft. B Red music video on The Hype Magazine

Independent Liberian rapper Life Change (AKA Prince Korfeh) collabed with Nigerian singer B Red for "Hit The Spot" (produced by Beetovin Nackit).

WOONSOCKET, RI, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE HYPE MAGAZINE | First Look: Life Change ft. B Red Hit The Spot [video]

Imagine this: an independent rapper on the rise releases his newest song to the public, and little does the budding artist know, a successful musician in his genre is listening along and loving every second. The track made such an impact that the famous artist searched for its creator, wanting to collaborate. This story is a dream for every musician, and well-deserving Liberian artist Life Change experienced it firsthand. The masterful rapper, also known as Prince Korfeh, always remembers his roots as he produces tracks with irresistible afro beats. His captivating sound derives from his professional DJ background and lyrical finesse. At an early age, he began rapping over beats for friends, who have remained his most dedicated supporters. They knew Life Change’s heartfelt messages and unique beats would put Liberia on the music industry map. Nigerian singer B Red attests to this, as he instantly recognized Prince’s innate talent, and chose to hop on a track with him that will help the recognition of his talent to the world. This song was produced by Beetovin Nackit and directed by Prince Korfeh (Life Change), “Hit The Spot.”

Life Change is always prepared to produce a banger. He has compiled a collection of beats through his passion for music production. When it came down to collaborating with B Red, he had the perfect beat and complementary lyrics already in mind. Red then produced a killer hook, and together they created magic. Drawing inspiration from the likes of rap giants like 50 Cent and Wale, they incorporated the infamous tempo from 50’s iconic “Candy Shop” to honor their favorite genre. “Hit The Spot” contains a similar narrative to the carnal lyrics of “Candy Shop.”

The music video is as impressive as the track itself. Change and Red came together and managed to record, master, and film “Hit The Spot” in just one day. Artistically utilizing the resources at hand, they shot the video in various locations at their disposal. From an Airbnb to a hotel room, the music video effectively captures the joyous and sensual tone of the record.

