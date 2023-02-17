ADOT's safety message: Don’t park along highways to play in the snow

PHOENIX – It might be tempting to stop along a highway in the state’s high country to play in the snow, but doing so is not allowed and can impact public safety.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to use designated parking areas for snow play areas and to never stop along a highway’s shoulders to sled or play.

Highway shoulders are there for emergencies. People who park there face a citation. When vehicles are parked there, the movement of emergency vehicles can be blocked. Parking on a shoulder also can impede snowplow operations and put people, including children who are playing and other travelers, at risk if a crash occurs.

People with plans to enjoy the snow should research locations, including designated snow play areas, that don’t involve parking along highways. For example, the Flagstaff Convention and Visitors Bureau lists snow play areas at FlagstaffArizona.org.

Drivers who are traveling to the high country should stay alert, especially since increased traffic is expected at times over the three-day holiday weekend. Highways are expected to be busier than usual on Monday afternoon when people are returning home at the end of weekend trips.

ADOT offers winter driving safety trips at azdot.gov/KnowSnow. It’s a good idea to pack an emergency prep kit with items such as blankets, hats and gloves and a change of clothing in case you wind up getting wet. A flashlight,first aid kit, fully charged cellphone, took kit, as well as bottled water and snack foods, also are among items to pack.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.