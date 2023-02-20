Joint Investment in Methanol Conversion Kits for Diesel Engines Paves the Way for Fossil Free Shipping
ScandiNAOS, Chalmers University and the Swedish Maritime Administration to develop Methanol conversion kits for diesel engines.
The Methanol Institute is delighted to be co-sponsoring this project”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marine design and engine developer ScandiNAOS AB, Chalmers University of Technology and the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) have launched a project to develop dual-fuel kits for conversion of new and existing diesel engines to methanol operation.
— Greg Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
The methanol dual-fuel kit is unique since it will be generic and possible to fit to a large range of existing diesel engines of different brands. The kit will target engines up to 1000 kW and will accelerate the transition to low emission fuel and sustainable operations for marine and industrial applications.
The project has a 24 month duration and a budget of SEK 8 600 000 where 50% is funded by the Swedish program for strategic vehicle research and Innovation, (FFI). The leading methanol producer Proman and the Methanol Institute are providing the industrial funding.
The project will see ScandiNAOS develop and implement a dual fuel kit in a pilot boat owned and operated by the SMA. The SMA already operates a methanol powered Pilot boat equipped with a single fuel compression ignited methanol engine which completed successful trials in December 2021. This conversion was supported by the FASTWATER consortium program.
The adoption of dual-fuel kits will enable conversion of more ships and boats more quickly, since a conversion kit can be cost efficiently applied to existing engines while maintaining the fuel flexibility to run on either methanol, MGO or HVO.
The SMA has a target to remove fossil fuels from its fleet by 2045.
Methanol as a fuel for combustion engines provides a number of opportunities for engine optimisation. Chalmers University of Technology has assigned a Postdoctoral research position for the duration of the project to develop and test advanced combustion strategies to be applied in the next generation of methanol single and dual fuel engines.
The pilot boat is expected to be ready for field trials in Q3 2023, a process which will go on for 9–12 months during which the dual fuel kit will be tuned and optimised based on operational experience and from the results of the research and laboratory tests carried out by Chalmers University.
Bengt Ramne, Manager Director ScandiNAOS AB: “We are excited to get a chance to apply a dual fuel kit on a SMA pilot boat and continue the great co-operation with the Swedish Maritime Administration to reduce the carbon footprint of their fleet.”
Albert Hagander, Technical Manager, Swedish Maritime Administration: “The SMA is glad to be a part of the project that may open a new door towards fossil free operation.”
Dr. Lucien Koopmans, Professor, Head of Division of Energy Conversion and Propulsion Systems, Chalmers University of Technology: “A quick and powerful transition towards a decarbonized transport future starts with conversion of the existing fleet.”
Peter Schild Managing Director Sustainability, Proman: “We are pleased to support this important initiative, which will enable the use of methanol as a cleaner alternative fuel for a broad range of vessel classes. This project means that methanol could be used to affordably reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions across ports and inland waterways in the near-term.”
Greg Dolan, CEO The Methanol Institute: “The Methanol Institute is delighted to be co-sponsoring this project which builds on the successful 2021 trials and will establish a practical process for the conversion to dual-fuel methanol operations safely and at reasonable cost."
About ScandiNAOS AB
ScandiNAOS AB is a Swedish ship design company working with energy efficient and sustainable shipping. The goal is to contribute to the development of successful marine transport systems with minimum environmental and climate impact. ScandiNAOS AB has a been a pioneer in developing efficient systems to utilize methanol as a fuel and has been a driving force in finding practical solutions for methanol in many of the applications done in the maritime sector. www.scandinaos.com
About the Swedish Maritime Administration
The Swedish Maritime Administration is responsible for accessibility and navigability, as well as safety at sea in the Swedish waters. The main basic services of SMA are fairways, pilotage, ice breaking, search and rescue and traffic information. SMA operates more than 70 pilot boats, 5 ice breakers, 18 work and service vessels, 5 marine surveying vessels and number of small crafts such as hover crafts and hydrocopters. The fleet emits annually 34 000 ton carbon dioxide. 60% is contributed to the ice breakers, 25% to the pilot boats and 15% to work, service and surveying vessels. SMA has a target to reduce the CO2 emissions by 35% by 2027 in relation to the emission level in 2010. By 2045 the operation shall be fossil free. www.sjofartsverket.se/en/
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) is the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around world in Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, Delhi, and Singapore. MI serves its members as the voice of the methanol industry, representing companies within the membership to governments and businesses around the world to promote the sustainable growth of the industry. MI focuses on advancing the utilization of methanol as a clean fuel in energy-related applications such as land & marine transport, power generation, fuel cells, industrial boilers, and cook stoves. MI also supports sustainable and renewable process to produce methanol as a carbon-neutral chemical and fuel. For more information, please visit www.methanol.org.
About Proman
Proman is an integrated energy company and the world’s second largest methanol producer.
Headquartered in Switzerland, with assets in the United States, Trinidad and Oman, and ongoing expansion into Mexico, Canada and the UAE, Proman is a global leader in methanol, fertilizer and other products such as melamine. We have extensive experience in project management, petrochemical plant construction and operations, marketing and logistics, and shipping.
Proman is committed to developing lower-carbon and sustainable methanol and ammonia as cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels, offering a pathway to drastically cutting emissions in a range of sectors including transport and heavy industry.
www.proman.org
About Chalmers university of technology
Chalmers is a renowned university with world-class education and research for a sustainable future. Its division of Energy Conversion and Propulsion Systems (ECaPS) and its Laboratory for Sustainable Transport Solutions (LaSTS) contributes to this with state-of-the-art experimental and simulation activities. https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/m2/
