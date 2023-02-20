SmartPower and Arizona Technology Council Announce Solarize at Work Partnership

Logo 20 Years The Arizona Technology Council Solarize at Work Logo 2

New Program Will Bring Sustainability, Solar Resources and Education to Employees Within the Arizona Technology Community

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartPower and the Arizona Technology Council, two organizations long-committed to sustainability and clean energy innovation throughout Arizona and nationally, today announced a new partnership named Solarize at Work to help employees at Arizona’s leading technology companies go solar.

“Clean energy, energy efficiency and energy innovation have long been priorities of the Council’s,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Council and its sister organization SciTech Institute. “By partnering with SmartPower to offer Solarize at Work to our member company employees, we are capitalizing on Arizona’s most abundant natural resource and positioning member companies and their employees as local leaders in clean and renewable energy.”

Solarize at Work is a company-wide and company-branded residential solar campaign designed to educate and motivate employees to embrace sustainability and go solar. The 20-week online and in-house campaign is designed to simplify the often-confusing process of going solar while enabling employees to save money on energy costs and lowering their personal carbon footprint. In addition, the program promises to help companies:

• Enhance their relationship with employees

• Support employee recruitment

• Show a real commitment to sustainability

• Advance their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals

“At its core, Solarize at Work could be thought of as another employee benefit offered by a great employer,” said Brian F. Keane, president of SmartPower. “So many of Arizona’s outstanding technology companies already offer great employee benefits, like paid vacations, health care, paid time off and competitive salaries. And now, because of our partnership with the Council, these companies can offer solar power for their employees’ homes as another employee benefit.”

Through Solarize at Work, employees will learn about simple sustainable steps they can take — from the quick and easy actions all the way to buying solar. Through this program, a company isn’t buying solar power for their employees. Rather, the program gives employees all the tools they need to make a smart decision for their homes and families.

To learn more about Solarize at Work, visit the program webpage here.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Comprised of a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

About SmartPower

SmartPower is the nation’s leading non-profit social marketing firm dedicated to promoting clean, renewable energy and energy efficiency. Named the “Best Non-Profit Marketing Firm in the U.S.,” SmartPower’s mission is to help Americans make smart energy choices by creating on-the-ground and online outreach campaigns that engage the public and generate measurable energy actions. www.smartpower.org