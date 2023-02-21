LLYC Report Reveals Six Key Public Affairs Trends for 2023
LLYC’s Public Affairs area has identified emerging public affairs trends across the United States, Latin America, Portugal, and Spain.
This report shares our vision of business as an economic and social actor that can create balanced and sustainable economic growth. That’s the best recipe for peaceful and strong democracies.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S., February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International communications consulting firm LLYC has released the “Democracy or Populism? 2023 Trends in Public Affairs” report, tracking the major shifts across the United States and the company’s other markets. LLYC’s Public Affairs teams used ChatGPT to analyze global trends in lobbying and identify the three main evolution areas for the year, as well as their corresponding trends:
Technology
1. Integrating artificial intelligence into processes: Increasingly useful AI tools can help public affairs professionals handle simple and repetitive daily tasks.
2. Data engineering/data-driven lobbying: Intelligence analysts and data analysts can work together to improve the quality and potential of diagnostics for lobbying, but the year’s big challenge lies in anticipating major political and regulatory trends early on.
Accountability
3. Transparency and regulation: In addition to our current transparency mechanisms, we are facing the challenge of incorporating indirect lobbying into future regulations.
4. Measurement: Lobbying’s significance will only be recognized by strategic areas and boards of directors if it can be measured.
Competitiveness and differentiation
5. Better & Smart Regulation: Regulation itself (its quality and complexity) now has a strong impact on a country’s business ecosystem, so developing a lobby capable of simplifying regulation will be important in the coming years.
6. “Guerrilla” lobbying: Incorporating marketing, communications, and/or advertising to gain leverage, this form of lobbying focuses on behavioral policies and short-term results.
In the United States, though growing tension with Beijing and a divided Congress are both relevant to the 2023 public affairs landscape, the report found that the year will be marked by the 2024 presidential campaign above all.
“We must look at 2023 through the lens of the 2024 presidential election, given the United States’ increasingly long presidential campaign periods,” explained Francisco Marquez, Senior Advisor at LLYC. “The federal government, congress, corporations, foreign governments, multinationals and multilaterals know how the relationship and communication dynamics change when Washington D.C. goes into ‘election mode,’ and we must be ready to act accordingly.”
“This report shares our vision of business as an economic and social actor that can create balanced, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth,” shared Joan Navarro, Partner and Vice President of Public Affairs at LLYC. “That’s the best recipe for peaceful coexistence and strong democracies.”
About LLYC
LLYC is a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs consulting firm that helps its clients to face their strategic challenges with solutions and recommendations based on creativity, technology, and experience, seeking to minimize risks, seize opportunities and take care of the reputational impact. Amidst today's disruptive and uncertain context, LLYC assists its clients to achieve their short-term business goals and set a path, with a medium- and long-term vision, that upholds their social license to operate and enhances their prestige.
LLYC is listed on the Spanish secondary stock market, BME Growth. The firm currently has 20 offices in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, and the Dominican Republic. LLYC also provides services through affiliated companies throughout Latin American markets.
Two leading industry publications rank LLYC among the world's top communications companies. It is ranked 36th by revenue worldwide according to PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report 2022 and 42nd in PRovoke's Global Ranking 2022. LLYC has been named the Top Communication Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards, and Communication Consultant of the Year in Latin America at the 2021 International Business Awards.
