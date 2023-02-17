On National Caregivers Day, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics Partners with Wellthy
Partnership will assist nearly 3,000 employees with innovative caregiving support and solutions to balance careers and family caregiver responsibilitiesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics – the award-winning nonprofit medical system providing advanced care in Washington state’s Puget Sound region – and Wellthy – the leading tech platform and caregiving support service for families and employers – announces a partnership on National Caregiver Day that will give nearly 3,000 Overlake employees access to the Wellthy platform to help balance work, life, and family caregiving responsibilities.
This partnership will provide Overlake employees with access to resources to help them manage the demands of caring for a loved one. As the aging population continues to grow, the demand for family caregiver support is rapidly increasing. With nearly 65,000 people every day becoming caregivers to a parent, child, sibling, or loved one, many employees find themselves balancing the demands of work and care, which can be a significant source of stress and burnout. Overlake recognizes the importance of supporting employees in these challenging circumstances and is proud to be partnering with Wellthy to provide them with the resources and support they need.
The partnership will enable all eligible Overlake employees to have access to expert care coordination and an innovative digital platform to help tackle the logistics and administrative tasks of caring for loved ones or themselves.
“National Caregiver Day gives us an urgent moment to demonstrate the value of family caregivers and our commitment to make sure they have every tool they need in order to be successful at work, at home, and in caring for their loved ones,” says Lisa Morten, Overlake’s chief people officer. “Overlake’s guiding principles are driven by compassion – both for our patients and their loved ones, but also for our team and their loved ones. We’re excited that caregivers throughout our workforce will now have even more benefits like Wellthy to support them.”
Family caregiving responsibilities continue to rise dramatically. Roughly one in five employees are providing some kind of unpaid care to a loved one. Caregiving support for employees is now becoming one of the smartest investments an employer can make to ensure their teams are able to handle the demands of a loved one’s care along with their work. This is especially urgent as family caregiving has now become the number two reason (behind retirement) that people are leaving the workforce.
In addition to Wellthy, Overlake is upgrading its mental health counseling services, reinventing its approach to a traditional EAP (employee assistance program). Between the two, Overlake will provide a more comprehensive, ongoing support system for employees navigating complex or chronic health conditions, special needs, childcare, aging, and financial hardship.
“Employees in the healthcare sector – especially in hospitals – know firsthand how urgent and necessary it is to have access to benefits and resources that help people care for their loved ones. In fact, many hospital workers are the go-to caregiver for when a critical care need strikes at home,” says Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, CEO and co-founder of Wellthy. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to support Overlake’s team with personalized care coordination and technology.”
About Wellthy
Wellthy is revolutionizing the way families care for their loved ones and themselves. Wellthy helps families balance work and caregiving responsibilities through a combination of precision technology and human expertise. Wellthy’s Care Dashboard is a comprehensive planning tool with resources, tasks, and to-dos in one place; Care Experts provide active, hands-on support tailored to families’ unique circumstances; and, with Wellthy Community, families can feel less alone by connecting with other caregivers just like them. By alleviating caregiving demands, Wellthy makes it easier for people to take care of their own health, reduce stress, save money, and stay engaged in their work and their lives. Nearly 2 million people have direct access to Wellthy’s services through some of the largest and best-known health plans and employers across the country, including Best Buy, Cisco, and Meta. To find out more, visit wellthy.com and @WeAreWellthy on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Overlake Medical Center & Clinics is a nonprofit regional healthcare system based in Bellevue serving the Eastside community since 1960. The health system includes a 349-bed hospital and a growing network of primary, urgent and specialty care clinics located throughout the region. Overlake is recognized locally and nationally for quality and safety, including recurring Leapfrog A ratings and Healthgrades’ Patient Safety Excellence Award in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, and recognition as a Best Regional Hospital by US News & World Report in its Best Hospitals 2022-23 rankings. Overlake offers comprehensive advanced services including a dedicated Cancer Center, Level lll Trauma Center, Childbirth Center and Level lll NICU, cardiac, neurosciences, orthopedic and mental health services. As part of our commitment to deliver high-quality care and an exceptional patient experience for our Eastside community, we collaborate with EvergreenHealth in cardiac services, neurosciences and quality, and with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center for cancer services. Employing more than 3,000 people, Overlake is dedicated to its mission of compassionate care for every life we touch. Overlake provided nearly $48 million in charity care over the last three years and is committed to providing exceptional patient care and services. For more information, visit overlakehospital.org.
