WCEDC Publishes Visitors’ Guide Highlighting the Many Facets of the Unique East Texas County
The Guide, which will be distributed in hard copy form throughout Texas, will also be available for download from anywhere in the nation at LoveWoodCounty.com.
MINEOLA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC) has published a new brochure that will further its overall objective of demonstrating how Wood County is one of the best places in the nation to visit, live, and operate a business.
— Wood County Judge Kevin White

The primary objective of the brochure is to attract visitors to the region from other parts of Texas and all across the United States. Second, it is designed to stimulate entrepreneurship in Wood County as well as attract companies interested in relocating to Wood County, which has the infrastructure to support business growth. Finally, the brochure will reaffirm to existing residents that Wood County is a great place to live.
Those existing residents recently elected a new County Judge in Wood County—Kevin White—who took office on January 1. Judge White was ecstatic to make the brochure the first WCEDC measure he presided over.
“Creating this valuable marketing tool was long overdue,” said Judge White. “I’m excited about having the brochure distributed and measuring its impact. This will be the first of many cost-effective initiatives we will undertake in 2023.”
Judge White recently began his term in Wood County, but he is hardly a stranger. White was born and raised in Wood County. He graduated from Mineola High School and attended East Texas State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees. After a 30-year career in education, White retired and went into the real estate and oil and gas business. At the same time, he served on the Mineola City Council and two terms as Mayor of the City of Mineola.
“Wood County has been home to many generations of my family, both past and present. The uniqueness of the opportunities that can be found in Wood County make it a great place to visit, live, or do business,” White said. “From major highways to back country roads, you can find what you need in each community you visit, and that is what makes Wood County home.”
About Wood County
Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Wood County is all of the Texas you expect in a county you’ll love: Active downtown districts, engaging outdoor activities, and friendly neighbors! Wood County is the ideal location for a weekend getaway or extended vacation, starting or expanding your small business, or becoming a permanent part of any of our welcoming communities. Home to Lake Fork—named the #1 bass fishing destination in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine—Wood County also has a variety of attractions to appeal to just about everyone, such as the Mineola Nature Preserve and the Links at Land’s End golf course to name just two. Come to Wood County: “The Texas You Expect in a County You’ll Love!” For more information, visit https://LoveWoodCounty.com.
