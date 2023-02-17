Greenberg Traurig Represents Vanbarton Group in Sale of New York Office Building

Karen L. Geringer and Gary S. Kleinman, Real Estate Practice shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, assisted affiliates of Vanbarton Group in selling 15 Laight St., an eight-story office building in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood, to 15 Laight NY LLC for a reported price of $273.5 million.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) February 17, 2023

Karen L. Geringer and Gary S. Kleinman, Real Estate Practice shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, assisted affiliates of Vanbarton Group in selling 15 Laight St., an eight-story office building in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood, to 15 Laight NY LLC for a reported price of $273.5 million.

New York-based Vanbarton, a real estate investment and advisory company, previously purchased the building in 2016 and completed a full renovation of the 108,000-sq.-ft property, converting it to boutique offices. Located at the mouth of the Holland Tunnel, the site formerly was a venue for the Tribeca Film Festival. Under the new ownership, the building will be used as an office and showroom for a major car brand.

