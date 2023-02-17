Pacific Northwest Facility Services Units with Commitment to Inclusion Unite Under One Brand

Northwest Center, a nonprofit that has advanced its mission of greater inclusion for people with disabilities for more than half a century, announced changes to its integrated services business today that will further expand its work outside the Pacific Northwest.

Northwest Center is unifying its social enterprise services that provide meticulous care and maintenance – including building services, janitorial, and exterior maintenance – under the new brand OneNorth Integrated Facility Solutions (OneNorth IFS). The new name unites world-class operations that have provided maintenance, janitorial, and other building solutions for more than 40 years, including at Seattle's historic Ballard Locks, the Naval Station in Everett, and the Port of Seattle's Pier 69. The change positions Northwest Center's integrated facility services business for greater expansion.

"All of us at OneNorth Integrated Facility Solutions are looking forward to connecting with customers throughout the U.S.," says Volker "VW" Wellmann, Senior Vice President at Northwest Center. "Schools, hospitals, government buildings, and so many other facilities cannot operate without the type of unique work our teams provide. And when organizations work with OneNorth IFS, they're also funding Northwest Center's greater mission of disability inclusion."

Northwest Center is a nonprofit with a portfolio of social enterprise businesses, including OneNorth IFS, The Big Blue Truck, and Lithtex NW, which provide high-quality customer service and also support Northwest Center's programs that promote the growth and independence of people with disabilities of all ages. This work includes supporting individuals with disabilities in finding meaningful employment.

Along with hiring people with disabilities at its own businesses, Northwest Center works with employers of all sizes, matching people with disabilities with employment as meaningful to them as it is beneficial to their employer, and providing the appropriate amount of support along the way. People with disabilities are the largest minority group in the U.S., and research shows businesses that hire more people with disabilities report higher revenue.

To learn more about OneNorth Integrated Facility Solutions or to request a quote for services, please visit OneNorthIFS.com.

ABOUT ONENORTH INTEGRATED FACILITY SOLUTIONS

At OneNorth Integrated Facility Solutions, expert facility services and positive social impact work together. As a division of Northwest Center, we combine decades of experience providing meticulous and thoughtful care for facilities, including commercial, retail, health care, government, education, and manufacturing, with a mission of disability inclusion that goes back to 1965. Profits from OneNorth IFS fund Northwest Center's education, employment, and community programs that serve children and adults with disabilities. Across the industries we serve, our most requested services include full-service janitorial and exterior services, such as window cleaning, snow removal, and commercial landscaping. We also provide specialized building maintenance, commercial painting, corrugate management, and lighting services.

Learn more or request a quote at OneNorthIFS.com or by calling (206) 285-9140.

ABOUT NORTHWEST CENTER & NORTHWEST CENTER SERVICES

Northwest Center (NWC) and its sister entity, Northwest Center Services (NWCS), form one of the nation's largest and most comprehensive organizations providing disability inclusion programs and services advancing equal opportunities for people of all abilities. Northwest Center was founded in 1965 by Seattle parents who refused to give up when their kids with disabilities were rejected from schools, and who went on to write the first law in the nation guaranteeing an education to kids with disabilities. Today, Northwest Center provides Early Supports and inclusive Early Learning for children from birth to school age and rapidly expanding inclusion and anti-ableism in early education centers and workplaces through training and consultation. Northwest Center Services provides employment services to adults with disabilities across Washington state and in Idaho. Our NWC and NWCS businesses are social enterprises providing best-in-class services, employing inclusive workforces, and helping fund services for people with disabilities. For more information, visit www.NWCenter.org.

