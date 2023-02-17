Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,525 in the last 365 days.

Crypto's greatest minds collaborate to solve long-standing industry puzzle

Sarasota, FL, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can a store of value be programmed? This question has long been pondered by experts in the field of cryptocurrency before today. Five years of extensive research and development later, and Robert Genito's team has found the answer – and the answer is yes.

Florida-headquartered cryptocurrency pioneer, Genius, a CERTIK & GLEIPNIR audited project, is proud to unveil a new technology for crypto investors across the globe.Genius offers investors the opportunity to engage in DeFi without the need for expensive, high-maintenance equipment. 

Genius encapsulates human attention and intentions (ie. commitments and promises) to create a Store of Value utility token for traders and savers. It creates constant market arbitrage that incentivizes traders to pump the GENI market price.

Launched on the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon and Avalanche chains, Genius (GENI) is the industry's first hyper-yield, A.I. driven blockchain Certificate of Deposit. Following a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2022, the Genius Token has received the most substantial pre-launch investment value outside of Pulsechain and PulseX projects.

Genius co-inventor, Robert Genito, said, "We believe in our mission of developing the world's best store of value. Both the cryptocurrency sector and the world need a better store of value than what is currently available, but it also is a space that is revolutionizing commerce – which is so desperately needed in the wake of worldwide financial censorship."

Cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology rewards token holders and algorithmically incentivizes traders to build its market value. Carefully curated to build a future of prosperity, Genius monetizes time, attention, and dedication to commitment. For those looking for emergency liquidity, commitments can be auctioned off to the highest bidder who will then fulfil the remainder of the original contract. 

Genius has been designed to mitigate human corruption and biased bureaucracy, working to put the power back into the hands of the people. In an ideal world, the people would own an asset that appreciates in value. – that ideal world is finally here.

Find out more about Genius here:

https://thegeniustoken.com/

https://geni.app


Robert Genito
Genius
contact-at-geni.app

You just read:

Crypto's greatest minds collaborate to solve long-standing industry puzzle

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.