Read more about GBI Arrests Atlanta Man for Human Trafficking

Atlanta, GA (February 17, 2023) - The GBI has arrested and charged registered sex offender Dionte Johnson, age 30, of Atlanta, with Human Trafficking after an extensive investigation.   

The investigation revealed that in Fall 2021, Johnson was employed at the Economy Hotel located near Fulton Industrial Blvd when he solicited a teenage girl for sex.  The investigation also revealed Johnson harbored the victim by providing a room for the victim to have sex in.  As a result of the GBI and Attorney General’s Office led investigation, Johnson was charged and arrested for Human Trafficking on February 14, 2023.  Johnson’s arrest was part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office assisted with Johnson’s apprehension.  He was booked into the Fulton County jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.

This work is a part of the Georgia Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking, which is funded by a Bureau of Justice Assistance grant. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council's (CJCC) Human Trafficking Unit applied for and received funding for Georgia's first law-enforcement-based statewide task force to address all forms of human trafficking. CJCC oversees the Coalition, which is responsible for creating Georgia's statewide human trafficking hotline, 1-866-ENDHTGA. Trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7 to answer calls.

