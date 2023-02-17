Active O-7 Flag Officer Announcement

Captain Brian J. Anderson

Captain Eric J Anduze

Captain Amy N. Bauernschmidt

Captain Walter D. Brafford

Captain Michael B. Devore

Captain Thomas J. Dickinson

Captain Thomas A. Donovan

Captain Frederic C. Goldhammer

Captain Robert J. Hawkins

Captain Joshua C. Himes

Captain Ian L. Johnson

Captain Neil A. Koprowski

Captain Paul J. Lanzilotta

Captain Joshua Lasky

Captain Donald W. Marks

Captain Craig T. Mattingly

Captain Andrew T. Miller

Captain Kurtis A. Mole

Captain Lincoln M. Reifsteck

Captain Frank A. Rhodes IV

Captain Frank G. Schlereth III

Captain Thomas E. Schultz

Captain Kevin R. Smith

Captain Julie M. Treanor

Captain Todd S. Weeks

Captain Todd E. Whalen

Captain Dianna Wolfson

Captain Forrest O. Young

The Board selected these leaders to ensure the Navy has the right senior officers to employ, generate, and design our Fleet for combat operations, recognizing that the continued preeminence of the Navy is inextricably linked to our ability to change by advancing our culture. To do so, Navy’s Flag Wardroom must model Get Real and Get Better, demonstrating a mindset of continuous improvement in how they build teams and deliver outcomes. These leaders must be able to self-assess, self-correct, always learn, rapidly collaborate, and create opportunities to remove barriers to individual, team, and Navy warfighting excellence.

The board looked for officers with sustained, superior performance in O5 and O6 command who demonstrated key attributes including: initiative, taking ownership, embracing new ideas with an open mind, relentlessly focusing on output metrics and forecasted performance, finding and embracing the red to drive improvement, rewarding transparency and well-calculated risk taking, generating a culture of continuous learning and demonstrating a sustained ability to unleash the power of our people in leading men and women coming from widely varying backgrounds.

The convening order and precept for these boards may be found on the MyNavy HR website at the following link: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Boards/Flag/Precepts