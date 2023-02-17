Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,472 in the last 365 days.

Active O-7 Flag Officer Announcement

Captain Brian J. Anderson

Captain Eric J Anduze

Captain Amy N. Bauernschmidt

Captain Walter D. Brafford

Captain Michael B. Devore

Captain Thomas J. Dickinson

Captain Thomas A. Donovan

Captain Frederic C. Goldhammer

Captain Robert J. Hawkins

Captain Joshua C. Himes

Captain Ian L. Johnson

Captain Neil A. Koprowski

Captain Paul J. Lanzilotta

Captain Joshua Lasky

Captain Donald W. Marks

Captain Craig T. Mattingly

Captain Andrew T. Miller

Captain Kurtis A. Mole

Captain Lincoln M. Reifsteck

Captain Frank A. Rhodes IV

Captain Frank G. Schlereth III

Captain Thomas E. Schultz

Captain Kevin R. Smith

Captain Julie M. Treanor

Captain Todd S. Weeks

Captain Todd E. Whalen

Captain Dianna Wolfson

Captain Forrest O. Young

The Board selected these leaders to ensure the Navy has the right senior officers to employ, generate, and design our Fleet for combat operations, recognizing that the continued preeminence of the Navy is inextricably linked to our ability to change by advancing our culture.  To do so, Navy’s Flag Wardroom must model Get Real and Get Better, demonstrating a mindset of continuous improvement in how they build teams and deliver outcomes.  These leaders must be able to self-assess, self-correct, always learn, rapidly collaborate, and create opportunities to remove barriers to individual, team, and Navy warfighting excellence.

The board looked for officers with sustained, superior performance in O5 and O6 command who demonstrated key attributes including: initiative, taking ownership, embracing new ideas with an open mind, relentlessly focusing on output metrics and forecasted performance, finding and embracing the red to drive improvement, rewarding transparency and well-calculated risk taking, generating a culture of continuous learning and demonstrating a sustained ability to unleash the power of our people in leading men and women coming from widely varying backgrounds.  

The convening order and precept for these boards may be found on the MyNavy HR website at the following link: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Boards/Flag/Precepts

You just read:

Active O-7 Flag Officer Announcement

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.