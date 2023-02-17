Active O-7 Flag Officer Announcement
Captain Brian J. Anderson
Captain Eric J Anduze
Captain Amy N. Bauernschmidt
Captain Walter D. Brafford
Captain Michael B. Devore
Captain Thomas J. Dickinson
Captain Thomas A. Donovan
Captain Frederic C. Goldhammer
Captain Robert J. Hawkins
Captain Joshua C. Himes
Captain Ian L. Johnson
Captain Neil A. Koprowski
Captain Paul J. Lanzilotta
Captain Joshua Lasky
Captain Donald W. Marks
Captain Craig T. Mattingly
Captain Andrew T. Miller
Captain Kurtis A. Mole
Captain Lincoln M. Reifsteck
Captain Frank A. Rhodes IV
Captain Frank G. Schlereth III
Captain Thomas E. Schultz
Captain Kevin R. Smith
Captain Julie M. Treanor
Captain Todd S. Weeks
Captain Todd E. Whalen
Captain Dianna Wolfson
Captain Forrest O. Young
The Board selected these leaders to ensure the Navy has the right senior officers to employ, generate, and design our Fleet for combat operations, recognizing that the continued preeminence of the Navy is inextricably linked to our ability to change by advancing our culture. To do so, Navy’s Flag Wardroom must model Get Real and Get Better, demonstrating a mindset of continuous improvement in how they build teams and deliver outcomes. These leaders must be able to self-assess, self-correct, always learn, rapidly collaborate, and create opportunities to remove barriers to individual, team, and Navy warfighting excellence.
The board looked for officers with sustained, superior performance in O5 and O6 command who demonstrated key attributes including: initiative, taking ownership, embracing new ideas with an open mind, relentlessly focusing on output metrics and forecasted performance, finding and embracing the red to drive improvement, rewarding transparency and well-calculated risk taking, generating a culture of continuous learning and demonstrating a sustained ability to unleash the power of our people in leading men and women coming from widely varying backgrounds.
The convening order and precept for these boards may be found on the MyNavy HR website at the following link: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Boards/Flag/Precepts