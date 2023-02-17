Overcoming Teen Angst - A Summit for Parent of Teens Throughout the Nation

Michael Levine Hayley Hobson Jack Bosch Deana La Rosa Dan Olsen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming Summit, "Overcoming Teen Angst: How to stop fighting with your teens so your family can achieve mammoth improvements in happiness, calmness, and relationships," is a new interview series designed to help parents improve their relationships with their teens during those often tumultuous teen years.

Rocco Luisi, a parent of two teens who had previously struggled with parenting during their teenage years, decided to take on a research project to learn how to raise great human beings, diffuse household conflict to have a happier and calmer household, and to have great relationships with his teens. His research project has since turned into a successful interview series where he is interviewing ten successful entrepreneurs who have great relationships with their teens. The latest phase of his research project will be broadcast live throughout the day on February 21, 2023.

The interviews are intended to teach parents how to communicate better, get out of power struggles, and stay grounded when their teens trigger them. They are real, short, and to the point conversations with successful entrepreneurs and parenting experts who have the know-how to help parents improve their relationships with their teens.

These experts will provide parents with valuable tips and strategies to help them improve their relationships with their teens. The Summit is designed for parents who want to experience a happier and calmer home by learning how to communicate better with their teens, get out of power struggles, and stay grounded when their teens trigger them.

During the Summit, parents will learn how to:

Navigate the ups and downs of adolescence and maintain a positive relationship with their teens.

Understand their teens' behavior and how to deal with it in a constructive way.

Create a happy and calm home by reducing conflict and creating an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect.

Stay grounded and in control during difficult conversations with their teens.

Develop a sense of connection and trust with their teens, building stronger relationships that will last a lifetime.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to network with other parents and professionals, sharing ideas and resources, and learning from each other's experiences.

The Summit will be broadcast live throughout the day on February 21, 2023, and attendees can watch from their home, office, or on the go. They can register for a complementary ticket using the provided link on the Summit website. The Summit is an excellent opportunity for parents who want to improve their relationships with their teens, experience a happier and calmer home, and become better parents.

Register here with a complimentary ticket to listen in: https://tinyurl.com/LevineMichael.