N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet March 1 by web conference
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel will meet March 1 by web conference to conduct its follow up review of new sea level rise studies and information. The meeting will begin at 1:15 p.m. The public may listen by computer or phone.
WHO: CRC Science Panel
WHAT: Meeting
WHEN: Monday, March. 1 at 1:15 p.m.
WHERE: Webex
Join by computer
Meeting number: 2420 262 7128
Password: SPMAR23 (7762723 from phones)
Join by phone
1-415-655-0003
Access code: 2420 262 7128
Password: 7762723 from phones
Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov. Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line.
The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.
