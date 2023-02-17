Special Topic Series Upcoming Sessions: Word-Level Reading and PBIS Framework

As a reminder, the Maine Department of Education’s Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education is hosting a Special Topic Series around inclusivity and multi-tiered systems of support through the winter and spring months. Upcoming topics include:

Word-Level Reading Problems – Implications for Instruction and Intervention

Description: Speaker David A. Kilpatrick, PhD will focus on how children learn to read words and why some children struggle. Learn more here.

Date: March 1, 2023

Time: 3:30-4:30 pm

Where: Zoom

Cost: FREE

Register here.

Supporting All Students: How the PBIS Framework is Inclusive for All

Description: Speaker Dr. Heather George. PBIS has been shown through research to be effective for a wide range of student outcomes. This whole school prevention based approach establishes a safe and predictable environment to improve behavior and help more students succeed, including students with disabilities. Free resources will be shared to help schools build systems with practices that are inclusive, robust and supportive of all students.

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023,

Times: 3:30-4:30 PM

Where: Zoom

Cost: FREE

Register here.

Download a flyer about these topics (PDF)