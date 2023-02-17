Kalamazoo Valley Museum Hosts 18th Annual Fretboard Festival March 3-4
Live performances & more keep stringed instruments' legacy alive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (PRWEB) February 17, 2023
For the 18th year, the Fretboard Festival returns to Kalamazoo to celebrate the city's stringed-instrument legacy and musical heritage. Enjoy in-person and virtual performances March 3-4, 2023, at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum and Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Anna Whitten Hall in downtown Kalamazoo.
This free event also invites visitors to meet instrument designers and learn about their trade, attend workshops for a variety of stringed instruments, and hear live performances from area musicians.
The Fretboard Festival Kickoff Event on Friday, March 3, 5:30-9 p.m., at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, will feature a musical performance from Bahar Ensemble and "The History of the Oud" presentation by Beau Bothwell. The festival continues on Saturday, March 4, from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., with workshops, vendors and performances from Joel Mabus, Dave Johnson, Crossroads Blues Band and many more at Anna Whitten Hall and the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.
Those wishing to attend virtually can find the free preregistration for the link at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum website, kalamazoomuseum.org.
Here's the schedule:
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
5:30 – 9 p.m.
Festival Kickoff Concert with Bahar Ensemble
When: 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater
History of the Lute & Oud Presentation with Beau Bothwell
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
PERFORMANCES:
Mark Sahlgren & Darcy Wilkin
When: 10 - 11 a.m.
Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater
Kalamazoo Mandolin and Guitar Orchestra
When: 11 a.m. - noon
Where: Museum's Planetarium
For more: http://www.kalmando.com
Grace Theisen Band
When: 11 a.m. - noon
Where: Anna Whitten Hall
For more: http://www.gracetheisen.com
Dave Johnson
When: noon - 1 p.m.
Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater
For more: http://www.davejohnsonmusic.net
Bob Rowe & The Green Valley Boys
When: 1 - 2 p.m.
Where: Anna Whitten Hall
For more: http://www.bobrowemusic.com
Kalamazoo Mandolin and Guitar Orchestra
When: 1 - 2 p.m.
Where: Museum's Planetarium
For more: http://www.kalmando.com
Fareed Haque & Goran Ivanovic
When: 3 - 4 p.m.
Where: Anna Whitten Hall
Joel Mabus
When: 4 - 5 p.m.
Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater
For more: http://www.joelmabus.com
Crossroads Resurrection (blues band)
When: 5 - 6 p.m.
Where: Anna Whitten Hall
WORKSHOPS:
Basics of Claw Hammer Banjo with Joel Mabus
When: 1 - 2 p.m.
Where: Room 30, Anna Whitten Hall
Physical Health for Guitarists with Adam Main
When: 3 - 4 p.m.
Where: Room 307, Anna Whitten Hall
The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is operated by Kalamazoo Valley Community College and is governed by its Board of Trustees.
PHOTO CAPTION: Crossroads Resurrection blues band is among the acts performing at the 18th Annual Fretboard Festival.
