The Worldwide UAV Propulsion System Industry to Reach $10.76 Billion in 2033: Rising Procurement of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles by Defense Forces Drives Growth

The global UAV propulsion system market is estimated to reach $10.76 billion in 2033 from $8.36 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.33% during the forecast period 2023-2033 in terms of value.

The global UAV propulsion system market is expected to be driven by defense and government applications due to the high capital investment involved in the development of the propulsion system.

However, commercial applications are expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period due to an increase in the usage of UAVs in commercial applications leading to investment in technologically advanced propulsion systems.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been the subject of extensive research and development worldwide since they first appeared in the early 19th century. The majority of the UAV market was initially dominated by the military, who primarily used them.

UAVs now incorporate numerous modules, such as sensors, cameras, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR), making them more useful in the civil and commercial fields as a result of advancements in science and technology. Such developments have encouraged players operating in the market to focus on the development of UAV propulsion systems with a simultaneous push for improving UAV production.

The benefits of UAVs using conventional fuel propulsion systems include a large payload, long endurance, a wide range, and quick resupply. However, with the escalating environmental issues and the diminishing supply of fossil fuels, the energy issue for aircraft has emerged as a persistent difficulty.

As a result, hybrid and all-electric UAVs and solar-powered UAVs have been witnessing research and development activities supported by investments for UAV manufacturers, making it one of the lucrative opportunities for players operating in the market. Despite such active developments, factors such as government regulations and high manufacturing costs restrain the market growth.

However, the growth of the global UAV propulsion systems market has also been augmented by widening commercial applications and private companies' interest in strengthening their UAV services portfolio by adopting the most advanced and efficient propulsion systems to strengthen their customer base.

Additionally, research institutions are other major end users that are utilizing the propulsion systems, as government agencies are actively involved in the design, development, and testing of the latest UAVs and associated propulsion systems.

Owing to such benefits, companies are continuously striving to innovate their products and are into testing and development of these engines in partnership with UAV manufacturers and UAV service providers.

Recent Developments in Global UAV Propulsion System Market

In November 2022 , PBS INDIA announced its plans to launch the PBS TJ200 turbojet engine in 2023. The company stated that this turbojet engine PBS TJ200 is currently in the last stage of development and is designed primarily as a propulsion unit for modern UAV and UCAV systems. It is a compact engine of a simple design, fuel lubricated, equipped with a BLDC starter-generator, electric metering fuel pump, and electronic control system of FADEC type.

, PBS announced its plans to launch the PBS TJ200 turbojet engine in 2023. The company stated that this turbojet engine PBS TJ200 is currently in the last stage of development and is designed primarily as a propulsion unit for modern UAV and UCAV systems. It is a compact engine of a simple design, fuel lubricated, equipped with a BLDC starter-generator, electric metering fuel pump, and electronic control system of FADEC type. In October 2022 , BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG stated that it had suspended the delivery of aircraft engines to "countries with unclear usage" in the wake of reports that some of those engines are being used on Turkish combat drones deployed by Azerbaijan in fighting against Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh. It has further been stated that Rotax aircraft engines are produced, designed, and certified for civil use only by the applicable civil regulatory authority.

, BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG stated that it had suspended the delivery of aircraft engines to "countries with unclear usage" in the wake of reports that some of those engines are being used on Turkish combat drones deployed by in fighting against Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh. It has further been stated that Rotax aircraft engines are produced, designed, and certified for civil use only by the applicable civil regulatory authority. In July 2022 , General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) tested a PT6 E-Series model turboprop engine from Pratt & Whitney Canada on GA-ASI's MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). Multiple full-power engine tests were performed at GA-ASI's Desert Horizon flight operations facility in El Mirage, California , on July 29, 2022 . The company stated that the PT6 E-Series is a reliable and versatile turboprop engine family focused on delivering the performance characteristics required as GA-ASI continues its development of MQ-9B capabilities.

, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) tested a PT6 E-Series model turboprop engine from Pratt & on GA-ASI's MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). Multiple full-power engine tests were performed at GA-ASI's Desert Horizon flight operations facility in , on . The company stated that the PT6 E-Series is a reliable and versatile turboprop engine family focused on delivering the performance characteristics required as GA-ASI continues its development of MQ-9B capabilities. In April 2022 , Suter Industries announced that their Suter TOA288 24hp UAV engine was selected by Volansi to provide propulsion for their VOLY M20 and VOLY 50 Series Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) drones. Volansi is a leader in aerial drone logistics services for customers in the defense, commercial, and humanitarian markets. Volansi VTOL aircraft are designed for long endurance, heavy payloads, and to perform in challenging environments, providing surveillance as well as essential parts and supplies to the field.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the global UAV propulsion system market:

Rising Procurement of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles by Defense Forces

Growing Focus of Manufacturers on Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Drone Engines

The following are the challenges for the global UAV propulsion system market:

Notable Incidents of Engine Failure and Improper Functioning

High Investment Costs and Supply Chain Complexities

The following are the opportunities for the global UAV propulsion system market:

Focus of Manufacturers on Developing Sustainable Propulsion Systems for UAVs

Ongoing Developments of Electric VTOL Aircraft

Key Companies Profiled

3W International GmbH

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG

Diamond Aircraft Industries (Austro Engine)

Gemini Diesel (Superior Aviation Group)

HIRTH ENGINES GMBH

Rotron Power Ltd.

Suter Industries AG

UAV Engines Ltd.

Advanced Innovative Engineering Ltd.

Pratt & Whitney Inc. (Part of Raytheon Technologies)

Avio Aero (GE Aviation)

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

PBS India (Part of PBS Aerospace)

(Part of PBS Aerospace) UAV Turbines Inc. (Subsidiary of Locust USA Inc.)

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 309 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rising Procurement of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles by Defense Forces

1.2.1.2 Growing Focus of Manufacturers on Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Drone Engines

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Notable Incidents of Engine Failure and Improper Functioning

1.2.2.2 High Investment Costs and Supply Chain Complexities

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Launch

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, Contracts, and Others

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Focus of Manufacturers on Developing Sustainable Propulsion Systems for UAVs

1.2.5.2 Ongoing Developments of Electric VTOL Aircraft

2 Application

2.1 Global UAV Propulsion System Market (by UAV Type)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis for Global UAV Propulsion System Market (by UAV Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.2 Small UAVs

2.1.2.1 Mini UAVs

2.1.2.2 Micro UAVs

2.1.3 Tactical UAVs

2.1.4 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)

2.1.5 High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE)

2.1.6 Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) Aircraft

2.2 Global Propulsion System Market (by End User)

2.2.1 Market Overview

2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of the UAV Propulsion System Market (by End User), Volume and Value

2.2.2 Commercial

2.2.2.1 Precision Agriculture

2.2.2.2 Inspection and Monitoring

2.2.2.3 Surveying and Mapping

2.2.2.4 Product Delivery

2.2.2.5 Others

2.2.3 Military

2.2.3.1 Combat Operations

2.2.3.2 Search and Rescue

2.2.3.3 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance(ISR)

2.2.4 Civil Government

2.2.4.1 Transportation

2.2.4.2 Border Patrol

2.2.4.3 Conservation and Environment Monitoring

2.2.4.4 Firefighting

2.2.4.5 Others

3 Products

3.1 Global UAV Propulsion System Market (by Engine Horsepower)

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Global UAV Propulsion System Market (by Engine Horsepower), Volume and Value

3.1.2 10-50 HP

3.1.3 51-100 HP

3.1.4 101-150 HP

3.1.5 151-200 HP

3.1.6 Above 200 HP

3.2 Global UAV Propulsion System Market (by Engine Type)

3.2.1 Market Overview

3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Global UAV Propulsion System Market (by Engine Type), Volume and Value

3.2.2 Piston Engine

3.2.3 Turbine Engine

3.2.4 Turbofan Engine

3.2.5 Electrically Powered Engine

3.2.6 Wankel Engine

3.2.7 Solar-Powered Engine

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Growth Opportunities and Recommendation

6.1 Growth Opportunities

6.1.1 Transition from Electric to IC Engine Propulsion

6.1.1.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Smaller IC Engines

6.1.1.2 Recommendations for UAV Propulsion System Manufacturers

6.1.1.3 Recommendations for UAV Manufacturers

6.1.2 Development of Cost-Effective Manufacturing Techniques

6.1.2.1 Growth Opportunity 2: Metal 3D Printing of Engine and Associated Components

6.1.2.2 Recommendations for UAV Propulsion System Manufacturers

6.1.2.3 Recommendations for UAV Manufacturers

7 Research Methodology

