InventHelp Inventor Develops Inverted Electric Toothbrush Holder (FED-2465)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new holder to help keep an electric toothbrush, handle, and base clean and sanitary," said an inventor, from Freeland, Wash., "so I invented the INVERTED ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH HOLDER. My design would eliminate the collection of water and it may reduce deterioration and corrosion."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means to store an electric toothbrush. In doing so, it helps keep the toothbrush shaft and internal components free from liquids. As a result, it increases cleanliness and hygiene and it could increase the life of the oral care tool. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2465, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

