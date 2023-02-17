Submit Release
Artifact Identification Day February 25 at Long Hunter State Park

The Tennessee Division of Archaeology and Long Hunter State Park will host Artifact Identification Day on Saturday, Feb. 25 where members of the public may bring objects they have discovered and learn about them from experts.

The program is free at the park visitor center in Hermitage from noon-3 p.m. CST.

Archaeologists will identify the items and provide insights about the history connected to them. Artifacts will be examined on a first-come, first-served basis, and participants should limit their collections to no more than 20 objects. Experts will not appraise or speculate about the value of the items.

State Archaeologist Phil Hodge said counties surrounding Long Hunter State Park are home to more than 1,300 recorded archaeological sites.

“Tennessee’s archaeological record dates back over 14,000 years to the end of the last ice age,” Hodge said. “Middle Tennessee residents regularly encounter artifacts and evidence of the historic and prehistoric past. This program provides an opportunity for people who have found artifacts to learn more about their discoveries, and about Tennessee’s archaeological heritage.”

The park visitor center is at 2910 Hobson Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076.

