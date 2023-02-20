Creating a connected gigabit world at the 2023 DSA Summit

The 2023 Summit will be the premier event for policy makers, regulators and industry personnel on spectrum sharing.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As millions of people across the globe demand greater capacity, better throughput and low latency from their networks, the 2023 DSA Global Summit will give spectrum experts the chance to showcase the latest technologies that can provide affordable and reliable connectivity for all.

Taking place during 27 and 28 March, the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) welcomes regulators, policymakers, academia, civil organizations, and industry experts to Rio De Janeiro. The event will explore how a functional Wi-Fi ecosystem, alongside fibre, satellite, 5G and other telecommunication infrastructure components is vital for the creation of a digitally connected global gigabit society.

“Wi-Fi may be invisible, but it is indispensable in our daily lives. The Global Summit will give policymakers the chance to build on previous spectrum sharing successes and discuss the ways we can continue to improve the quality of service for broadband users even in the most underserved of regions”, said DSA President Martha Suarez. “We hope the event will give the chance for regulators and officials to reflect on the importance of Wi-Fi and spectrum sharing frameworks to cope the growing demand for broadband access and new innovative use cases”.

The 2023 Summit will be a two-day event, with the first day open to the public. DSA President Martha Suarez will provide the opening remarks before Wireless Future Project Director Michael Calabrese presents the findings from the new Whitepaper about Dynamic Spectrum Management Systems (DSMS). A number of panel discussions - mainly focusing on Brazil and covering topics such as unlicensed access, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, dynamic spectrum access and the importance of WISPs - will be held throughout the day. Speakers will also detail the spectrum sharing successes they’ve achieved within the past year.

“Spectrum is the fuel for the twenty first century”, said Head of Spectrum Management for the Bundesnetzagentur, Alexander Kühn. “The DSA is doing an amazing job in bringing together the regulators from across the world and bringing together the different views and understandings of spectrum management”.

The next day will consist of private sessions, reviewing technical studies, best practices, and shared knowledge from regulators from across the globe, including the Caribbean, North America, and the LATAM region. The first speakers of the event will be announced over the coming days.

“Regulators getting together, talking to each other and most importantly, listening to each other, is extremely valuable”, said Director of Spectrum Department at The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority, Jonas Wessel. “Spectrum sharing is the future, and the DSA are crucial in providing timely information on the needs of the industry to help make better judged decisions”.

For the full agenda, please visit the DSA website. This year the event will be co-located with Wi-Fi World Congress Americas 2023, the leading conference devoted to showcasing and supporting the global Wi-Fi industry.

For more information, please contact Proactive PR at dsa@proactive-pr.com.

About the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance

The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) is a global, cross-industry, not for profit organization advocating for laws, regulations, and economic best practices that will lead to more efficient utilization of spectrum, fostering innovation and affordable connectivity for all. Our membership spans multinationals, small-and medium-sized enterprises, as well as academic, research and other organizations from around the world all working to create innovative solutions that will benefit consumers and businesses alike by making spectrum abundant through dynamic spectrum sharing.

For more information, visit: http://www.dynamicspectrumalliance.org/.