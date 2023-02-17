2023 URISA Exemplary Systems in Government Awards Process Opens

URISA is pleased to announce the Exemplary Systems in Government (ESIG) Awards process for 2023. URISA ESIG Awards recognize extraordinary achievements in the use of geospatial information technology that have improved the delivery and quality of government services.

The award competition is open to all public agencies at the national/federal, state/provincial, regional, and local levels. Winners will be recognized during the Awards Breakfast on October 18 during GIS-Pro 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

Submissions are invited in two categories:

• Single Process Systems: Systems in this category are outstanding and working examples of applying information system technology to automate a specific SINGLE process or operation involving one department or sub-unit of an agency. The system application results in extended and/or improved government services that are more efficient and/or save money.

• Enterprise Systems: Systems in this category are outstanding and working examples of using information systems technology in a multi-department environment as part of an integrated process. These systems exemplify effective use of technology yielding widespread improvements in the process(es) and/or service(s) involved and/or cost savings to the organization.

Submissions are due on or before Monday, June 5, 2023. A detailed application requiring details about the Jurisdiction/Organization, System Design, Implementation, Organizational Impact and System Resources is available online.

The list of 2022 ESIG Award Recipients follows.

Single Process Systems

• Winner: Franklin County (OH): "Franklin County Auditor’s Office Tax Incentive Hub"

Submitted by: Matt Shade, GIS Manager, Franklin County Auditor’s Office, Columbus, Ohio

• Distinguished System: City of Lewisville, TX: “Lead Services”

Submitted by: Rafael Hernandez, GIS Technician, Lewisville, Texas

Enterprise Systems

• Winner: Sussex County (DE): “The Sussex County - DelDOT Permit Tracker”

Submitted by: Megan Nehrbas, Senior GIS Manager, Sussex County, Delaware

• Distinguished System: City of Plano TX: “ETRG Program Enterprise System”

Submitted by: Kristina Deitz, GIS Analyst III, City of Plano, Texas

• Distinguished System: Los Angeles County: “Equity Explorer Tool”

Submitted by: Kyle Ota, Special Services Assistant, Office of the CEO, Los Angeles County, California

Each of these systems will be celebrated during URISA's upcoming "Excellence in GIS Webinar Series". To view these winning submissions and accompanying organizational videos, visit https://urisa-portal.org/page/ESIGawards