Shapiro Administration Announces New Airport Land Development Zone Program

Airports in Butler and Westmoreland counties receive first three program designations

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger today announced the new Airport Land Development Zones (ALDZ) program, which encourages airports to market and foster development of their underutilized land. This new program is another step forward in Governor Josh Shapiro’s plan to reignite Pennsylvania’s economy by creating real opportunity for businesses and workers in our Commonwealth.

The ALDZ program was established to generate new jobs on land and buildings owned by airports in Pennsylvania, while accelerating economic activity at and around undeveloped land or vacant buildings owned by airports.

The first airports to receive designations as ALDZs under the new program are: Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport, Butler County (50 acres); Arnold Palmer Airport, Westmoreland County (245.8 acres) and Rostraver Airport, Westmoreland County (50 acres).

“Governor Shapiro is committed to spurring economic development in Pennsylvania and this new program is a great example of his Administration taking action to make that happen,” said Acting Secretary Siger. “Encouraging airports to breathe new life into vacant buildings or develop unused land will create jobs and boost the economy while sending a strong message that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

The program provides tax credits to employers that locate and create jobs at a designated ALDZ. Employers can receive $2,100 per employee working at the ALDZ for a period of 10 years.

Both commercial (publicly owned) and non-commercial (public or privately owned) airports are eligible to apply. Eligible parcels must be vacant with no business activity as of December 31, 2021.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to growing Pennsylvania’s economy so that it works for everyone. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.

For an application, or for more information on ALDZ program, please visit ALDZ website. For more information about Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #