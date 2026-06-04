Shapiro Administration Celebrates Ninth Year of the Scooped Ice Cream Trail with 2026 Kickoff at Lapp Valley Creamery

59 PA Preferred creameries across the Commonwealth invite visitors to scoop up a great summer.

With 4,940 dairy farms and 468,000 cows producing 10 billion pounds of milk each year – about 2,501 gallons per cow – Pennsylvania is a national leader in dairy farms and production

New Holland, PA – The Shapiro Administration is serving up a sweet start to summer across Pennsylvania. Today, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and PA Tourism Office Executive Director Kaitie Burger visited Lapp Valley Creamery in New Holland, Lancaster County, to officially launch the 2026 Scooped Ice Cream Trail.

Now in its ninth year and bigger than ever, this year’s program includes 59 PA Preferred creameries stretching from one end of Pennsylvania to the other.

“Year after year, the Ice Cream Trail reminds us of what makes Pennsylvania agriculture so special: the people behind it,” said Secretary Redding. “These farm families are up before dawn, working hard every day to bring fresh, local dairy to your cone. Every scoop you enjoy on this trail is a direct investment in Pennsylvania’s farms and the communities that depend on them.”

The 2026 trail marks a milestone of nine summers of connecting dairy lovers with the farm families who make Pennsylvania’s ice cream some of the finest in the country. This year’s trail features 59 participating PA Preferred creameries including the return of Hall’s Ice Cream, rejoining the trail this season. From working dairy farms where visitors can meet the cows to artisan micro creameries crafting bold, rotating flavors, the 2026 lineup offers something for every kind of ice cream adventurer across all corners of the Commonwealth.

“The Ice Cream Trail is economic development you can taste. When a family stops at a creamery in a small Pennsylvania town, they’re not just buying a delicious treat. They’re supporting a local business, a farm family, and a community,” said Kaitie Burger, Executive Director, PA Tourism Office. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to growing Pennsylvania’s tourism and agriculture sectors together, and this trail is a perfect example of what that looks like in action.”

Lapp Valley Creamery, located in New Holland, is a fitting host for the 2026 kickoff. The farm-to-cone experience invites visitors to meet friendly farm animals, feed calves, and learn about the benefits of A2 milk, all while enjoying handcrafted ice cream made from the farm’s own herd. It’s the kind of immersive, hands-on dairy experience that defines what the Ice Cream Trail is all about.

“Being part of the Scooped Ice Cream Trail helps us do what we value most at Lapp Valley Creamery – welcome families to the farm and connect them with real dairy farming,” said owner Dave Lapp. “It gives us a way to share our story, our cows, and our homemade ice cream all in one stop, and to be a part of the larger experience that celebrates local agriculture across Pennsylvania.”

Travelers can plan their 2026 Ice Cream Trail adventure, explore participating creameries, and sign up for free at visitpa.com/scooped. The digital passport rewards dedicated dairy lovers with points for every stop and purchase made between June 4 and September 7, 2026. Prizes include:

A commemorative insulated bag if you visit a total of 6 stops on the trail

An entry into the grand prize drawing for a Merrymead Farm Family Experience and overnight stay at Normandy Farms if you complete a total of 10 stops

Both the insulated bag and a grand prize entry if you complete 16 stops

This year, 17 participating creameries are also offering exclusive trail discounts from 10 percent off at Destiny Dairy Bar and Batch Microcreamery, to buy-one-get-one soft serve at The Milkhouse at Oregon Dairy, and 25 percent off pints at Fox Meadows Creamery locations.

“The Scooped Ice Cream Trail connects consumers directly to PA dairy farm families, giving them a firsthand look at the commitment these families have for their animals, land, and local communities,” said Emily Barge, Communications & Marketing Manager, Center for Dairy Excellence. “When people visit a farm, try the ice cream, and talk to the family who made it, it allows them to personally connect with Pennsylvania dairy and where their food comes from.”

With 4,940 dairy farms and 468,000 cows producing 10 billion pounds of milk each year — about 2,501 gallons per cow — Pennsylvania ranks eighth in milk production nationally. Pennsylvania’s dairy industry provides more than 47,000 jobs and supports our state economy to the tune of $11.8 billion annually. Pennsylvania also ranks sixth in number of dairy cows, second in butter production, third in ice cream and Swiss cheese, and fourth in sour cream.

The Scooped Ice Cream Trail fits naturally into Governor Josh Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy. In 2024, tourism brought in $84 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and supported more than half a million jobs. Whether it’s a weekend road trip through farm country or a summer-long quest to collect all 59 stamps, the 2026 Scooped Ice Cream Trail offers a delicious reason to explore Pennsylvania.

About Visit PA

Visit PA, the official tourism resource of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and part of the Department of Community and Economic Development, leads promotion of the state’s 67 diverse and inviting counties. Lauded as The Great American Getaway, Pennsylvania blends rich history with vibrant cities and tranquil landscapes. From historic battlefields and three UNESCO World Heritage sites to fresh-air adventures across 125 state parks and a thriving arts and culinary scene, authentic moments await around every corner.

Pennsylvania blends the past, the present, and the exciting future ahead. To learn more about traveling to Pennsylvania, go to visitpa.com and follow along on social media with @visitpa, #VisitPA, and #PAGetaway.

About the Center for Dairy Excellence

The Center for Dairy Excellence is a non-profit organization initiated by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture in 2004. Bringing together people from more than 40 different dairy organizations in Pennsylvania, the Center’s mission is to enhance the profitability of the dairy industry by empowering people, creating partnerships, and increasing the availability and use of resources. Learn more at centerfordairyexcellence.org.

About PA Preferred

The PA Preferred program connects consumers with locally grown and produced products while supporting the farmers, processors, and agribusinesses that power Pennsylvania’s economy. Through initiatives like the Scooped Ice Cream Trail, PA Preferred highlights the people and products behind the Commonwealth’s agricultural heritage and encourages families to explore and support local farms across the state. Find farmers near you or become a member at papreferred.com

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