Hi-View Announces Warrant Extension

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. ("Hi-View" or the "Company") HVW announces that the Company has extended the expiry date of 4,950,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") for the purchase of up to 4,950,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares"). The expiry date of the Warrants will be extended from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024. These Warrants were issued on January 20, 2022 upon the conversion of 4,950,000 previously issued special unit warrants. No Warrants have been exercised and two insiders of the Company hold a combined aggregate of 20.2% of the Warrants.

On Behalf of the Company

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact Howard Milne, CEO at 604-377-8994 email hdmcap@shaw.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


