Hi-View Announces Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. ("Hi-View" or the "Company") HVW announces that the Company has extended the expiry date of 4,950,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") for the purchase of up to 4,950,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares"). The expiry date of the Warrants will be extended from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024. These Warrants were issued on January 20, 2022 upon the conversion of 4,950,000 previously issued special unit warrants. No Warrants have been exercised and two insiders of the Company hold a combined aggregate of 20.2% of the Warrants.



