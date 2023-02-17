SubSummit, World's Largest DTC Subscription Conference, Opens Round 2 Pitch Competition Presented by Praella -- Final Chance for Startups to Win $50,000 in Cash & Prizes

Entrepreneurs operating a subscription business less than two years old are encouraged to apply for the second round of Pitch Competition applications by March 23, 2023

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SubSummit, the world's largest event dedicated to consumer subscription brands, is opening applications for the second round of the 2023 Pitch Competition Presented by Praella in which startup business owners can win $50,000 in cash and prizes.

The opening of the application process follows yesterday's Round 1 pitches in which 10 promising semifinalists took the virtual stage for a chance to move on to the final round. Only two contestants will be selected from the first round, while two more will be chosen to move on from Round 2 to pitch live at SubSummit on May 31 for the final round of the competition.

All semifinalists and select applicants will be invited to an exclusive, brand-new workshop held at SubSummit this year that is dedicated to helping them outgrow the startup phase. Led by Brian Mac Mahon, CEO of Expert DOJO and a 2023 Pitch Competition judge, the workshop will connect attendees with several marketing mentors and venture capitalists who will share proven strategies and tactical insights to help unlock these businesses' full potential.

"Every single person who's in that room will walk away with absolute direct benefits and skills to grow their businesses as soon as they leave," says Mac Mahon. "This is not about walking away inspired, it's not about walking away feeling great about what you heard. This is about walking away with real advice based on what other companies are doing today to be successful that you can emulate."

The workshop, alongside the Pitch Competition prize package, is part of SubSummit's mission to encourage committed entrepreneurs to thrive in the e-commerce space. To date, the event has invested more than $500,000 in early-stage businesses.

Growth-minded subscription business owners who are excited to share their stories and strategies to take their business to the next level are encouraged to submit a nomination for round two by March 23. The four finalists selected to pitch at SubSummit 2023 will receive free tickets, hotel accommodations for two nights, and $500 USD in travel reimbursement.

"The goal of the Pitch Competition is to make the biggest impact possible on promising subscription brands. We want to foster an entire community of like-minded entrepreneurs who are experiencing similar challenges in the early days of their businesses," says Paul Chambers, CEO of SUBTA and co-founder of SubSummit. "All four finalists will win cash prizes, and we want to ensure the other applicants get the opportunity at the life-changing experience that is SubSummit. This workshop does just that. Everyone who gets selected to participate will walk away with actionable insights and strategies that could turn a side hustle into a successful company. The mentorship and guidance we're offering isn't available anywhere else, which is incredibly exciting."

To learn more about how you can apply for the SubSummit 2023 Pitch Competition, visit subsummit.com/pitch-competition. For more information on SubSummit, visit SubSummit.com. Tickets to SubSummit 2023 are now available and can be purchased at SubSummit.com/get-tickets. To become a sponsor, visit SubSummit.com/sponsors/application. For questions or comments, email pr@subsummit.com.

