Celebrity Homes: Bugsy Siegel Murder Mansion In Beverly Hills Lists for $17 Million - Where Bugsy Was Assassinated In 1947

Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel was a gangster, a bootlegger, a hitman, and a driving force behind the development of the Las Vegas Strip. His mistress's swanky Beverly Hills mansion, where Bugsy was assassinated by a sniper in 1947, has hit the market at $16.995 million. The home is for sale and featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) February 17, 2023

Top 10 Celebrity Homes: Bugsy Siegel "Murder Mansion" Lists for $17 Million

Gangster Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel was a bootlegger, a hitman, and a driving force behind the development of the Las Vegas Strip. The charismatic Jewish mobster, as seen in the 1991 Oscar-winning movie "Bugsy" starring Warren Beatty as Bugsy, was one of the first front-page celebrity gangsters. He hob-nobbed with politicians and Hollywood elites, dated starlets and royalty, and even tried to sell weapons to Benito Mussolini. Upside down on his Flamingo Casino deal and accused of stealing from the mob, the notorious character was assassinated in 1947 by a sniper, who shot him with an M1 Carbine through the window of his mistress's swanky Beverly Hills home. The murder was never solved, but the "murder mansion," a stunning Spanish Colonial, has hit the market at $16.995 million.

The 7,000-square-foot, seven-bed, seven-bath mansion sits on over half an acre of landscaped, park-like grounds in the coveted West End of the Beverly Hills Flats. The imposing residence features intricate stonework, a gorgeous facade, and a tower reminiscent of a castle. Built in 1928, the home has been meticulously maintained. The two-story grand formal entry features a rotunda accented with stained-glass windows above a curved staircase with ornate ironwork and hand-painted tiles - all original. Unlike many homes of the period, this one was designed with high ceilings, affording abundant natural light. Arched windows, hardwood floors, and hand-carved coffered ceilings offer irreplaceable Old Hollywood glamour.

The downstairs includes a living room with a fireplace, a family room with a bar, a guest bed and bath, a sumptuous formal dining room and an office, plus an updated chef's kitchen with a center island, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook. The second floor boasts five bedrooms, including the massive primary suite, which includes a remodeled bathroom with marble counters and bath, and a sitting area complete with a fireplace. The floor's several balconies feature intricate ironwork and look out over the beautifully landscaped yard. Inside the home's central tower is a loft bedroom that includes its own balcony. Gorgeous paving stones lead to a large heated pool and outdoor dining area surrounded by palm trees. A guesthouse with a bathroom and a three-car garage complete the estate, which is nestled behind iron gates and encircled by a hedge.

Just a mile from the Beverly Hills Hotel and down the street from the Los Angeles Country Club, the estate is a quick jaunt from Rodeo Drive and the upscale shopping and dining in downtown Beverly Hills. Part of LA's "Platinum Triangle" Beverly Hills is known for its affluence and its spectacular mansions, a haven for celebrities since the Golden Age of Hollywood. Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball, and Fred Astaire all called the suburb home. Just a few of the headliners with residences there today include Leonardo DiCaprio, Adele, and Jack Nicholson.

The listing is held by Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/celebrity_homes_bugsy_siegel_murder_mansion_in_beverly_hills_lists_for_17_million_where_bugsy_was_assassinated_in_1947/prweb19173809.htm