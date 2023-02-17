Submer to Expand Fluid Services and Portfolio to Accelerate Immersion Cooling Adoption

Immersion cooling solutions trailblazer Submer opens its fluid expertise to the industry to standardize and accelerate widescale immersion cooling adoption. As announced during OCP in October 2022, alongside Intel's initiative of an Open Fluid Specification, Submer has established a network for validation services, which will in turn grow its own end-to-end solutions for more variety in choices tailored to Edge and datacenter applications. Sustainability will remain one of the main drivers of this venture and put an emphasis on the use of natural resources, heat reuse, and the like.

Partners From All Corners

Submer, the only fluid-agnostic player and leader in the immersion cooling space, has fostered a top-class group of collaborators with extensive reach and resources and interest in working towards more sustainable services. These include global lubricant companies Shell and Castrol, enlisted for their extensive reach and resources and interest in working towards more sustainable services, and who are both set to participate in Submer's exhibition at MWC23.

As experts in turnkey immersion cooling solutions - including but not limited to immersion tanks, coolant, and software – Submer will be heading these collaborative efforts to perfect formulas through the optimization, validation, and standardization of fluids.

This co-creation will take place within Submer's, neutral official Immersion Center of Excellence, a space for experts to form ideas and bring them to market through R&D and thorough testing. Including but not limited to fluid and chemistry endeavors, as well as hardware compatibility and validation, the center will act as a vessel for all industry partners, delivering testing and certification services under ISO 17025, and securing Submer ecosystem compatibility and certification for all products needed to deliver a turnkey immersion solution .

The End Goal

Submer is therefore building a complete and diverse fluid portfolio, maintaining the high standards of existing Submer services but taking things a step further in terms of fluids optimized for specific performance requirements and applications. By covering all bases, Submer will continue broadening its reach into other areas of the industry and thus accelerate the adoption of immersion cooling from its unique, non-biased standpoint.

"The road we embarked on in 2020 towards fluid standardization has been a challenging one. Now, we are starting to see the first fruits of Submer's validation and acceleration strategy. But these results are just the beginning for us and so we extend an invitation to other industry stakeholders to work side-by-side with us to deliver quality immersion cooling solutions." - Peter Cooper, VP of Fluids and Chemistry.

All in all, combining Submer's know-how with that of other seasoned experts from all over the industry will surely drive immersion at scale, establish Submer as the world-leading test laboratory for immersion, and reinforce the first-class quality of Submer's technology. Submer leaves its doors open to any companies interested in getting involved and contributing to this movement.

